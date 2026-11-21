Governor-elect Mike Mazzei Friday named a team of fiscal hawks and experienced professionals to put his Government Accountability Plan into action. Their charge is to protect taxpayer dollars, root out waste and make state government work better for Oklahomans. Further, he emphasized his top three objectives.

“Oklahomans work hard for their money. They deserve a governor who remembers that every dollar state government spends came from somebody who earned it,” Mazzei said. “My Government Accountability Plan starts with putting experienced professionals to work protecting those dollars. We will cut wasteful spending, hold government accountable and make sure taxpayer dollars deliver results. At the heart of that plan is one purpose: making life better for Oklahomans.”

Governor-elect Mike Mazzei

Executive Team

Chris Pembrook, Chief Financial Officer

Chris Pembrook will serve as Chief Financial Officer. Currently the University of Oklahoma’s chief audit executive, he brings extensive experience in government auditing, accounting and financial oversight.

“I’m honored to join Governor-elect Mazzei’s administration as Oklahoma’s State CFO. My career in auditing and accounting for state and local governments has shown me what we can accomplish when we partner together to modernize financial operations and strengthen accountability,” Pembrook said. “I’m excited to collaborate across state agencies to elevate transparency and ensure every taxpayer dollar is managed with integrity and purpose.”

Anthony Sykes, General Counsel

Former state Sen. Anthony Sykes will serve as General Counsel, helping develop executive orders to combat waste, fraud and abuse. He previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee and most recently served as Oklahoma’s first public access counselor. In 2021, Sen. Sykes was lead counsel in the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision that stopped the unlawful spending of $2 billion of taxpayer dollars.

“Protecting taxpayer dollars takes more than good intentions. It takes clear legal authority, strong safeguards and a willingness to hold government accountable,” Sykes said. “We will help Governor-elect Mazzei prepare executive actions that are legally sound and focused on responsible stewardship of the public’s money.”

Tevis Hillis, Director of Communications

Tevis Hillis will serve as Director of Communications. A former television news anchor and reporter, Hillis knows how to reach Oklahomans with clear, timely information about the decisions that affect their daily lives.

“I’ve spent my career talking with Oklahomans and sharing stories that matter to their everyday lives,” Hillis said. “This role is about keeping that connection. I’m excited to help Governor-elect Mazzei share his plan and keep Oklahomans informed about the work underway to make their lives better.”

Top Three To Do

In a release to supporters later Friday, Mazzei emphasized the top things he is going to do for Oklahoma:

1. Put Oklahoma on the fast track to NO INCOME TAX.

Oklahoma families earned their money. They should keep more of it. In the first weeks, I’ll send step one of my three-part plan to the legislature to put Oklahoma on the path to becoming a no-income-tax state. When we do, more jobs, more businesses, and more families will want to call Oklahoma home.

2. ABOLISH PROPERTY TAXES for seniors and veterans.

No one who has paid off their home should be taxed out of it. Our seniors spent a lifetime building this state, and our veterans served our country with courage and sacrifice. I’ll submit this plan to the legislature too, and I’ll work with leaders in the House and the Senate to get it done this session.

3. Make sure EVERY OKLAHOMA CHILD can read.

Reading is the foundation for everything else. Math, science, a good job, a good life. That’s why my first announcement as Governor-elect was about education, and why I’ve appointed Oklahoma’s first statewide literacy director to bring the Mississippi Model home to our classrooms. Every child should be reading by the end of third grade. No excuses.

“Every promise I made on the campaign trail has a plan behind it, and I intend to implement every one of them,” Mazzei wrote.