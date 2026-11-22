In just one week, 27 Oklahoma children became part of permanent, loving families through 21 adoptions finalized across the state. The milestone comes during National Adoption Month, as Oklahoma Human Services joins judges, courts, child welfare specialists, community partners and families in celebrating adoption and the people who help children find lasting homes.

Friday, that celebration came to life in Cleveland County, where families gathered to commemorate National Adoption Day. Children and parents posed for family portraits, created holiday ornaments and celebrated alongside the judges, court staff and child welfare professionals who helped bring their families together.

“Every adoption represents a remarkable commitment and a new chapter in a child’s life,” said Cleveland County Special Judge Kim Conyers. “It is a privilege to witness these families come together and to share in a day filled with so much joy. These are the occasions that remind us of the extraordinary difference a permanent, loving family can make in a child’s life.”

Across Oklahoma, each adoption reflects months and often years of dedicated work by families, courts, child welfare professionals and community partners. Together, they navigate complex circumstances with a shared responsibility to help children achieve safety, stability and permanency.

“All Oklahoma children deserve to be part of a safe, loving family and I am grateful to our child welfare professionals who work tirelessly to pursue that outcome each and every day,” said Oklahoma Human Services Director Jeffrey Cartmell. “There is no better way to celebrate National Adoption Month than by seeing children find that safe, loving, and, most importantly, permanent home.”

Oklahoma is also leading a national effort to help more children find safe, permanent homes. In February 2026, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation selected to participate in the federal A Home for Every Child initiative, which aims to expand the availability of foster homes, improve support for foster families and kinship caregivers, and help children achieve permanency. The initiative also emphasizes keeping families safely together whenever possible.

While this week’s adoptions are cause for tremendous celebration, the need for foster families continues across Oklahoma; particularly the need for families who can care for teenagers, keep siblings together and support children with complex medical, developmental or behavioral needs.

“An adoption is the culmination of an incredible amount of work, and the greatest reward is seeing a child surrounded by people who will be there for them for a lifetime,” said Oklahoma Human Services Child Welfare Director Michael Williams. “We want every child in our care to experience the safety and permanency of family. That takes Oklahomans from every community who are willing to foster, especially older children, sibling groups and children who need additional support. Every family that steps forward expands what we can make possible for Oklahoma’s children.”

Oklahoma Human Services encourages individuals and families across the state to consider becoming foster parents. Foster families provide children with a safe, nurturing environment while supporting efforts toward reunification, kinship or adoptions.

Learn how you can become a foster parent at OKFosters.org.