Friday, as part of Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Department of the Treasury targeted key “oil trustees” the Iranian regime relies on to facilitate the sale of oil abroad. With no oil on the water outside of the U.S. military blockade and no oil loaded onto vessels since the start of Operation Economic Outcast, the regime is attempting to recoup billions of dollars from its oil trustees. In many cases, these corrupt trustees have kept the oil revenue for personal gain.

“Iran’s tyrannical regime never fails to put its own interests before those of its own citizens, even as ordinary Iranians face shortages of bread and fuel,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold. The ship is sinking.”

The designations imposed are being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets the Iranian petroleum, petrochemical, and aviation sectors, among other key sectors of the Iranian economy, and E.O. 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism authority.

OPERATION ECONOMIC OUTCAST IS ISOLATING THE IRANIAN REGIME

Announced by Secretary Bessent on August 24, 2026, dubbed Economic D-Day, Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime. Treasury has mapped the networks, facilitators, and financial channels that Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions, and fund terror. Working with partners across the U.S. government, the European Union, United Kingdom, Gulf partners, and others, Treasury is targeting any source of the regime’s illicit revenue, as well as its sanctions evasion schemes to move funds.

Operation Economic Outcast has significantly expanded sanctions risk for those who continue to choose to do business with Iran. Treasury warned that any entity facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on behalf of Iran risks being cut off from the U.S. financial system. Operation Economic Outcast has also expanded sanctions exposure for non-U.S. persons who continue doing business with the Iranian regime and will accelerate the pace of U.S. enforcement. More information on Operation Economic Outcast is available here.

UNTRUSTWORTHY TRUSTEES

Mohammad Javad Bavand (Bavand) and Majid Taj (Taj), the brother of the Iranian Football Federation’s president, operate as part of a network of regime insiders tasked with obtaining desperately needed cash by selling from Iran’s dwindling oil reserves. Bavand, a former IRGC intelligence officer, has spearheaded this effort, entrusting a group of personal contacts, including Taj, to recoup Iran’s oil funds located in third countries. The Iranian regime continues to entrust Bavand and Taj’s network with facilitating Iran’s oil sales, despite members owing billions of dollars to the regime from previous sales. Bavand has worked with a variety of illicit oil trading actors, including the IRGC and Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company (SEJ), a U.S.-designated front company tasked with selling oil for the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff.

Mohammad Javad Bavand and Majid Taj are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13902 for operating in the petroleum sector of the Iranian economy.

REGIME FACILITATORS

Mohammadhossein Servati (Servati), the son of IRGC Brigadier General Mohsen Servati, has held executive positions at companies operated by SEJ, including SEJ front company Xin Rui Jin Trad Co., Limited, and Sepehr Energy Hamta Pars, a subsidiary of SEJ. Xin Rui Jin Trad Co., Limited brokered and received shipments of Iranian oil on behalf of SEJ for delivery to Chinese teapot refineries.

Mohammadhossein Servati is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company.

Mojtaba Arabnejad (Mojtaba) is the son of the designated Iranian businessman and CEO of Iran’s Mahan Air, Hamid Arabnejad. Using his familial ties and special connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Mojtaba has been involved in purchasing aircraft parts for Mahan Air and procuring weapons for the Iranian military under the auspices of agricultural companies. Like others designated today, Mojtaba has overseen oil sales for the Iranian regime, the proceeds from which have supported Mahan Air.

Mojtaba Arabnejad is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Mahan Air.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions, unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC’s Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC’s enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Non-U.S. persons are also prohibited from causing U.S. persons to wittingly or unwittingly violate U.S. sanctions, as well as engaging in conduct that evades or conspires to violate U.S. sanctions. Individuals located in the United States or abroad who provide information about sanctions violations to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s whistleblower incentive program may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000. Financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked persons, including the persons designated today. This includes, in addition to blocking prohibitions, that OFAC can prohibit or impose strict conditions on opening or maintaining, in the United States, a correspondent account or a payable-through account of a foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates any significant transaction on behalf of a person who is designated pursuant to the relevant authority.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add persons to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List, when consistent with relevant statutes and other authorities. The ultimate goal of sanctions is to bring about a positive change in behavior. What constitutes a sufficient change in circumstance will vary based on context, including the status of the broader geopolitical circumstances affecting the national security and foreign policy interests implicated by the declared national emergency. In the case of sanctions related to Iran, OFAC is employing all available statutory, regulatory, and policy tools to resolve the persistent national emergencies posed by Iran, which has not changed its behavior to align with U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives. OFAC sanctions determinations, including removal determinations, are made consistent with Administration foreign policy and national security policies and priorities. For more information concerning the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, or to submit a request, please refer to OFAC’s guidance on How to Request Removal from an OFAC List.