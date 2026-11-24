Dec. 1 marks the opener for several furbearer species in Oklahoma, including bobcat, badger, gray fox, red fox, mink, muskrat, opossum, river otter and weasel. Additionally, seasons are open year-round for beaver, nutria, raccoon, striped skunk and coyote.

Bobcat

Many fortunes were made when the first mountain men started trapping in the western regions of our country. This rich heritage opened the way for settlers going from one ocean to another. For years the Native Americans knew of the plentiful bounty provided by this great land.

An annual resident or nonresident hunting license covers hunters for both hunting and trapping of furbearers, with those under 18 needing only the youth annual super hunting license (nonresident adults and youth each have a five-day nonresident hunting license option).

Regulated furbearer hunting and trapping offers numerous benefits for people and wildlife, including property damage control, promoting public health and safety, managing overpopulation, species reintroductions, and an extensive opportunity for outdoor recreation.

Get your hunting license at the link below: