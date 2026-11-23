AI podcast generator Wondercraft analyzed 230 jobs that employed at least 100,000 individuals nationally from 2020 to the end of 2024 to identify which popular careers are rising and declining the fastest.

Psychiatric technicians more than doubled their numbers in just five years. The healthcare occupation groups saw the biggest growth, with the most entries (eight) in the top 50 fastest-growing jobs list: psychiatric technicians (106% growth), veterinary technologists and technicians (38%), dietitians and nutritionists (34%), nurse practitioners (32%), personal care aides (30%), physician assistants (29%), occupational therapists (25%), and medical records specialists (24%).

Top five fastest-growing jobs

Information security analysts rank as the second-fastest-growing career. Between 2020 and 2024, the number of employees rose from 137,000 to 243,000, a 77% increase. Careers in coaching and scouting grew by 62%, ranking third. Over the analyzed period, the total number of employed across America rose from 210,000 to 340,000. The transportation and material moving occupation groups saw growth, with flight attendant careers rising from 81,000 employed to 129,000, accounting for a 59% increase.

Taxi driver careers rounded out the ranking of the top five, with 57% overall growth. The number employed grew from 327,000 to 514,000.

Network and computer systems administrators careers saw the biggest decline, at 35%. The number of people employed dropped from 238,000 to 154,000 in just 5 years.

Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers rank with the second-biggest decline, with the number of employees dropping from 190,000 to 125,000, recording a 34% drop.

Loan interviewers and clerks follow with a 32% drop, seeing a change from 151,000 to just 102,000 in 2024.

Radio and telecommunications equipment installers and repairers and Carpet, floor, and tile installers and finishers round out the ranking of the top five fastest-declining jobs, with 29% and 26% drops in careers, respectively.

Top five Fastest Declining Jobs:

Dimitris Nikolaou, CEO of Wondercraft, in a media release said: “The standout finding is that psychiatric technicians more than doubled during a period when network administrators declined by a third. That tells a story about where the economy is heading: towards people-facing roles that technology cannot easily replace.”

Sources:

Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS): Occupation employment figures (https://www.bls.gov/cps/cpsaat11b.htm)

Methodology:

The study analyzed employment data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, comparing employment figures for 230 jobs with employment numbers of 100,000 or more, from 2020 to 2024.

Percentage changes were calculated to identify the fastest-growing and declining job categories during these five years.