Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa, will take on a new leadership role in the Oklahoma House of Representatives after being selected by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert to chair the House Education Oversight Committee for the 61st Legislature.

Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa,

As chair, Hall will oversee the committee’s review of legislation affecting Oklahoma’s education system, including public schools, colleges, universities and career and technology education programs. The position places him at the center of legislative discussions involving education policy across the state.

“I am honored to be appointed chair of the House Education Oversight Committee,” Hall said. “With more than one million Oklahomans enrolled in programs under this committee’s jurisdiction, our work directly impacts every community across the state. That is a weight of responsibility I do not take lightly.

“A state’s education system is the best long-term indicator of its future trajectory. While the Legislature has enacted several significant education reforms in recent years, our work is far from finished. As we build on that momentum, I look forward to working alongside students, parents, educators and lawmakers to rebuild trust and restore excellence in Oklahoma education.”

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said, “Rep. Hall has demonstrated his commitment to improving education in Oklahoma, particularly by championing the Strong Readers Act to strengthen literacy outcomes for our youngest students. Ensuring Oklahoma students have the foundational skills they need to succeed must remain a priority, and I know he will bring that same focus to this committee. I look forward to working with him as we build on the education reforms we’ve enacted and continue pursuing policies that put students first.”

The House operates under a two-tier committee structure designed to provide additional review of legislation before it reaches the House floor. Education measures are first considered by one of two policy committees: Common Education, which focuses primarily on prekindergarten through 12th-grade education, or Postsecondary Education, which addresses higher education and career and technology education. Legislation advancing from either committee may then be considered by the Education Oversight Committee for further review.

Rep. Rob Hall, a Republican, serves District 67 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Tulsa and Bixby in Tulsa County. Hall will serve alongside Vice Chair Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada. The 61st Legislature is scheduled to convene Feb. 1, 2027.