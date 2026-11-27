The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week the full lineup for the Great American Christmas Market, a two-day holiday celebration on the National Mall on December 2 and 3, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., that will bring together farmers, ranchers, artisans, producers, and partners from across the country to showcase the very best of American agriculture and craftsmanship.

As the culminating event of USDA’s year-long commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, the market will feature a curated collection of American-grown and American-made products that help create the sights, flavors, and traditions of Christmas celebrations nationwide.

Visitors will experience the warmth and wonder of the holiday season while shopping for unique gifts and seasonal favorites. Highlights include fresh Christmas trees, wreaths, and handcrafted holiday décor; seasonal produce, artisan cheeses, and specialty foods for holiday meals and gatherings; American-grown and American-made gifts including honey, preserves, lavender products, baked goods, and natural-fiber goods; and premium meats from American ranchers.

Festive activities and seasonal fun will include live Christmas carolers, a Highland Cow Christmas Farm featuring two Highland cows and festive photo opportunities, ornament-making and face painting, hot chocolate, eggnog, and seasonal giveaways. Guests will also enjoy a special performance by the Air Force Brass Band on the evening of December 2nd.

Participating Farmers, Ranchers, Artisans & Partners

Farmers, Ranchers & Producers

Angie’s Acres • Rebel Hollow Farm • Dutchman Tree Farms • Red Rose Cattle Company • Belle Hollow Farms • Freedom Pickles USA • Whisky Ridge Farm • 4 Sisters Rice • Edgewood Apiaries and Farm • Black Rock Farm • Brittingham Farms, Lavender & Lambs

Artisans, Makers & Specialty Foods

Lazy Bee Bakery • MFG Toffee & Bark Company • C3x Leather Company • Boundary Stone Gifts • Charmed Roots & Co. • Completely Crafty By Chanti • Wag & Wood • Lancaster County Connection • Calluna Flower Truck • Baguette Republic • Ali’s Tea House • Timber Pizza • Pink Wheel Coffee Co. • Bluegrass Kettle Masters • Hot Mamas LLC • Emmanual Lantz • Dan Stoltzfus • Otterly Artistic Events • The American Prosperity Shop

Partner Activations & Experiences

National Forest Foundation • International Dairy Foods Association • Dairy Max • SugarBee Apples • Museum of the Bible • The Great American Foundation • USDA Faith Center • USDA Gift Shop • Freedom 250 Gift Shop

The Great American Christmas Market serves as the final chapter of USDA’s contributions to America’s 250th anniversary celebration, following the Great American State Fair and Great American Farmers Market earlier this year. The event is free and open to the public.

Event Details

WHAT: Great American Christmas Market

WHEN: Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, 2026

TIME: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: USDA Whitten Building on the National Mall | 1400 Jefferson Drive SW, Washington, DC 20250 (Smithsonian Metro Station)

For more information, visit usda.gov/gacm.