Bigger than Snowden: They are spying you

A young news source actually earning a positive reputation for investigative journalism, Circa has broken a story today of a former U.S. intelligence contractor who walked away with “more than 600 million classified documents on 47 hard drives from the National Security Agency and the CIA, a haul potentially larger than Edward Snowden’s now infamous breach.”

If true, agents of the American government are spying on Americans – millions of Americans – contrary to law – betraying sworn oaths. These government criminals think they are smarter than you. They are playing you on your own money. This is what the “swamp” really does and why it must be drained to save the nation.

Circa reports that Dennis Montgomery is “suing former FBI Director James Comey and other government figures, alleging the bureau has covered up evidence he provided them showing widespread spying on Americans that violated civil liberties.”

The suit, filed late Monday night by Montgomery, asserts “the evidence he gave to the FBI chronicle the warrantless collection of phone, financial and personal data and the unmasking of identities in spy data about millions of Americans.”

“This domestic surveillance was all being done on computers supplied by the FBI,” Montgomery told Circa in an interview. “So these supercomputers, which are FBI computers, the CIA is using them to do domestic surveillance.”

Documents obtained by Circa outside of the lawsuit show that the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington in 2015 approved a grant of limited immunity for Montgomery so he could explain how he managed to walk out of his contract and the buildings he worked in with the classified material.

Montgomery alleges that more than 20 million American identities were illegally unmasked – credit reports, emails, phone conversations and Internet traffic, were some of the items the NSA and CIA collected. He said he returned the hard drives to the FBI, a fact confirmed in government documents reviewed by Circa.

“They’re doing this domestic surveillance on Americans, running a project on U.S. soil,” Montgomery alleged. He did not disclose the classified name of the project but said he revealed all aspects of the project during his interview with the FBI.

“Can you imagine what someone can do with the information they were collecting on Americans, can you imagine that kind of power.”

Officials with the FBI and CIA declined to comment due to current and pending litigation.

