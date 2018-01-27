Obama-Farrakhan photo cover-up

Analysis: A photograph of then-Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan taken in 2005 at a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington, DC, was released recently after a 13-year cover-up to protect Obama’s political career.

Yes, from Obama’s national beginning, the association with Farrakhan, racist preacher Jeremiah Write and former Weather Underground terrorist Bill Ayers was noted on Tulsa Today, but we hate to brag.

Covered in detail on Breitbart.com here, Journalist Askia Muhammad told TriceEdneyWire.com that he took the photograph after Obama had engaged “in a warm conversation with constituent and fellow Chicagoan Minister Louis Farrakhan.” However, he realized that the photograph could endanger Obama’s presidential ambitions, which were already being widely discussed.

Farrakhan is a black supremacist and antisemite who also holds anti-gay views. Rumors of an association between Obama and Farrakhan circulated during the 2008 presidential campaign in the wake of revelations about Obama’s decades-long membership in the Trinity United Church of Christ, led by the racist preacher Jeremiah Wright.

Farrakhan, born Louis Eugene Walcott, has led the Nation of Islam (NOI) since 1981. NOI is a cultish new religious movement founded in the 1930s by Wallace Fard Muhammad, a man who claimed to be the Messiah cometh as well as the “Mahdi” of Islam.

NOI’s primary beliefs, hammered out under the leadership of “the honorable” Elijah Muhammad in the 1940s and 50s, include that white people are inherently “devils,” who exist because a black scientist named Jakub “grafted” them into existence on an island in the fifth millennium B.C.

The late NBC journalist Tim Russert asked then-candidate Obama at a 2008 debate in Cleveland, Ohio whether he accepted Farrakhan’s public support. Obama responded by claiming he had denounced Farrakhan and had “consistently distanced” himself from him.

There are other, similar instances in which Obama claimed to have had no association with radicals and was later discovered to have lied.

For example, Obama claimed during the 2008 campaign that he had no continuing links with former Weather Underground terrorist Bill Ayers, with whom Obama had served on a board in the 1990s. Breitbart News discovered that then-Sen. Obama had attended a barbecue at Ayers’s home in Chicago in July 2005.

In 2012, Breitbart News launched an investigative series, “The Vetting,” devoted to uncovering those aspects of Barack Obama’s past that the media had overlooked or deliberately hidden.

As more investigative details come to light; Americans are deciding the legacy of President Barack Hussein Obama as a criminal if not as America’s First Islamic Communist President.

Again, not to brag or anything, this writer and publisher first wrote in May 2008 that Obama was a socialist. The problem is that so few really know what evil socialism represents as the subtle form of communism is still all totalitarian all the time which is fine if you are the dick in dictator.