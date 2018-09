Tell the average American you’re a liberal and they’ll assume you’re on the political left. Yet, Leftists and Liberals hold different positions on key issues. Tulsa Today provides a short video to clarify the topic.

Released today from Prager University this video explains how tenets of liberalism like a belief in capitalism and free speech have more in common with conservatism than with the identity politics and racial resentment preached by the left. Agree or disagree, opinions welcome below.