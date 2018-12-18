Genocide in South Africa continues

Monday J.D. Heyes wrote that the Trump administration is no fan of the U.N. because the world deliberative body “is full of hypocrites and racists whose outrage over world events is extremely selective, as evidenced by a lack of U.N. umbrage over what is taking place taking place in South Africa.”

After listing U.N. double standards against both Israel and the United States, Heyes writing for Natural News continues: “none of the U.N.’s tut-tutting institutions have expressed similar outrage over threats by black Leftist-Marxists to murder fellow South Africans whose only ‘crime’ is being white…

“Andile Mngxitama, the leader and founder of pan-Africanist political party Black First Land First (BLF), has been repeatedly heard using harsh language to criticize white people. But this time his comments seem to have gone way overboard.

“At a weekend rally in the city of Potchefstroom, Mngxitama pledged that ‘for every one black person we will kill five white people.’

“‘We’ll kill their children, we’ll kill their women, we’ll kill their dogs, we’ll kill their cats…we’ll kill anything we find in our way,’ he said, according to a video of his speech.

“But the U.N. Human Rights Council has been silent. In fact, the U.N. body as a whole has looked the other way as anti-white sentiment, manifesting itself in an effort by other Marxist-Leftist black leaders in the South African government to take away land from white farmers, is on the rise.

“This scenario has played out before, and recently: In neighboring Zimbabwe in the early 2000s when the dictator Robert Mugabe simply stole land from white farmers and gave it away to black “war veterans.” The economy tanked, violence became rampant, and few in the U.N. seemed to care.”

