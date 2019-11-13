Funding defenders; are we doing enough?

Will America suffer massive causalities in the next major military conflict because we are complacent? Let me give you a specific example: troops in the field have only one all weather lifeline to call for help when under fire. It’s called “Legacy Military UHF SATCOM.” But the satellites are dying.

New satellite substitutes at present lack reliability. Is the DoD leadership replacing them? No. Don’t want to spend the money. Are the active duty generals and admirals demanding they be replaced? No. Not today’s problem.

Are elected members of the Senate and House Armed Services committees including Oklahoma’s own Senator Jim Inhofe demanding replacements be funded? No. Not a political issue. Are the National Guard generals, whose young men & women are going to get killed demanding they be replaced? No. “What the hell is Military UHF SATCOM anyway?” So kids will get killed. And people will write more books like LONE SURVIVOR. And grieving relatives will ask, why? And no one will answer.

Further statistics may be found in an October 31 analysis by Dakota L. Wood , who served America for two decades in the U.S. Marine Corps and is now senior research fellow for defense programs at The Heritage Foundation. Wood’s work is titled, Is America’s Military Headed for a ‘Rocky’ Experience? and it speaks powerfully as a biting fear to the heart of all who may love America.

“In 1989, when America was actively contesting the Soviet Union on a global stage, the Army had 770,000 soldiers on active duty; today it has 480,000. The Navy had 592 ships; today it has 290. The Air Force had nearly 30 fighter squadrons in Europe alone; today it has a total of 32 in its active component, and a mere six in Europe.

Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Neb.

“The U.S. at that time committed 20% to 25% of its budget to defense, roughly equal to 5% to 6% of gross domestic product, because that’s what was necessary to field a military able to be where it needed to be in sufficient numbers, quality, and competence to deter the Soviet Union from military action in multiple regions and to assure allies that the U.S. would be there to defend common interests in time of crisis.

“Today, the Defense Department’s share of federal dollars has dropped to 15%, only 3.2% of GDP, enough to barely sustain what it has but not enough to replace equipment that has been used up in constant operations since 2001. And certainly not enough to expand the force to a size capable of handling more than one major challenge. On average, America’s primary combat platforms are approaching 30 years old.

“America’s combat experiences since the end of the Cold War have mostly come from dealing with minor opponents with no navy, air force, armor, or any means to prevent the U.S. from doing what it wanted.

China Marines

“Meanwhile, China has expanded its navy to 300 ships. It has invested heavily in shore-based maritime patrol aircraft and land-based missiles able to attack ships far at sea.

It has built and militarized islands in strategic waterways, and has aggressively pushed regional neighbors out of contested areas.

Russian Tank in Ukraine

“Russia too has gained valuable combat experience in invading Georgia and Ukraine, conducting cyberattacks against the Baltic states, and salvaging the odious regime of Bashar Assad in Syria.

It has renewed its military presence in the Arctic and has aggressively probed the seas and air spaces around NATO’s northern flank.

Iran still chants “Death to America”

‘Both nations have committed major investments in hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, cyberwarfare tools, precision-guided missiles, and nuclear weaponry.

Iran, meanwhile, on a lesser scale but perhaps with greater intensity, has doubled down on its support to terrorist groups across the Middle East. And North Korea shows no sign of slowing down, much less eliminating, its maturation of nuclear capabilities to include development of submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

“And yet within the United States, all signs point to flat or even reduced defense budgets in the coming years,” Woods writes illustrating the message with the “Rocky III” question… will America gather courage in time with ability to recover, regather a sense of purpose and “reclaim title as Champ,” Woods asks.

This powerful warning is more than Hollywood. It’s our sons and daughters, neighbors and friends in the field and worthy of serious consideration. To read more, click here for Is America’s Military Headed for a ‘Rocky’ Experience? and here for U.S. Military Strength Rated as ‘Marginal’ as China, Russia on Move.