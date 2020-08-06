“Hot Cup of Joe” coloring book

Published by Castle Point Books and available at Walmart; “Hot Cup of Joe : A Piping Hot Coloring Book with America’s Sexiest Moderate, Joe Biden” may be one the most bazaar political pieces in the history of campaigns. For only $11.98, here is visual propaganda every collector could cherish.

Shown with a “buff” body never attributed to Biden (even as a teen) and white hair that doesn’t show a trace of his famous hair-plugs; this is Hot Joe. Titled a “moderate” the piece is behind the campaign. Biden now brags he will be the most progressive president in American history if elected. Or so he says now if he can remember the topic.