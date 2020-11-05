Antifa: ‘No Borders No Walls No U.S.A. at All!’

Antifa protesters shouted chants of, “No Borders. No Walls. No U.S.A. at all,” during a demonstration in Denver, CO, on Wednesday evening.

One sign held by marchers read, “DEATH to FASCISM AND the LIBERALISM THAT ENABLES IT.” Another similar included the Antifa A-letter symbols.

Breitbart.com captured twitter video:

Antifa takes to the streets in Denver, Colorado as they chant “No borders. No walls. No USA at all.” pic.twitter.com/f79I58ZZhM

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2020

A song with the lyrics “fuck the police” is audible in another video showing masked protesters vandalizing a building with spray paint.

Denver. pic.twitter.com/UENKU4rySM

— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 5, 2020

A left-wing Twitter account shared images of leftists in Denver burning a President Donald Trump campaign flag and thin blue line-themed U.S. flag.

Thin blue line flag pic.twitter.com/yEuNYQRZY2

— colorado people’s press (@colpeoplespress) November 5, 2020

Some group let me take a video of burning thin blue line and trump flag pic.twitter.com/2WBTbh2U8w

— colorado people’s press (@colpeoplespress) November 5, 2020

Protesters burning flags did a question-and-answer chant, with one leftist asking, “Whose land?”, and others replying, “Indigenous land!”.

In September, former Vice President Joe Biden said, “Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” during a debate with President Donald Trump, denying the organizational dimension of the left-wing group.

In official reports worldwide, Antifa has been identified as a Communist organization with a relatively flat management structure and enabling local groups.