Antifa: ‘No Borders No Walls No U.S.A. at All!’

Antifa protesters shouted chants of, “No Borders. No Walls. No U.S.A. at all,” during a demonstration in Denver, CO, on Wednesday evening.
One sign held by marchers read, “DEATH to FASCISM AND the LIBERALISM THAT ENABLES IT.” Another similar included the Antifa A-letter symbols.
Breitbart.com captured twitter video:
Antifa takes to the streets in Denver, Colorado as they chant "No borders. No walls. No USA at all."
November 5, 2020
A song with the lyrics “fuck the police” is audible in another video showing masked protesters vandalizing a building with spray paint.
Denver.
November 5, 2020
A left-wing Twitter account shared images of leftists in Denver burning a President Donald Trump campaign flag and thin blue line-themed U.S. flag.
Thin blue line flag
November 5, 2020
Some group let me take a video of burning thin blue line and trump flag
November 5, 2020
Protesters burning flags did a question-and-answer chant, with one leftist asking, “Whose land?”, and others replying, “Indigenous land!”.
In September, former Vice President Joe Biden said, “Antifa is an idea, not an organization,” during a debate with President Donald Trump, denying the organizational dimension of the left-wing group.
In official reports worldwide, Antifa has been identified as a Communist organization with a relatively flat management structure and enabling local groups.