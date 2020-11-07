Audit the vote

Friday night in Tulsa, citizens from Northeastern Oklahoma rallied at LaFortune Park to make a simple request of the nation – honest election.

American, Trump, Back the Blue and Gladston flags were abundant and waved with pride. Trump Campaigns signs were joined with never before seen signs demanding a just voter process.

In both Iraq and Afghanistan under deadly fire, American Warriors ensured a transparent, audited voting process yet in America today reports of voter fraud suggest the National Democratic Party is a criminal enterprise. Not just Socialist, Marxist and Communist affiliated organizations such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa, but as they have done historically in New York, Chicago, other cities and in Oklahoma some few years back.

Communism, as a reminder, is best considered simply as a criminal enterprise imposed nationally with propaganda and institutional support. Now this evil (loss of individual Liberty/Justice) is seen on social media and Google results. The Left declares it’s goal to “fundamentally change” America by “stacking the Supreme Court” among other announced plans.

Friday night’s rally attendees cheered calls supporting President Donald J. Trump, questioning mysterious ballot dumps statistically impossible, and pledging to stay engaged until all legal ballots are counted nationwide.

Prayer was offered. Oaths were made and citizens agreed not to “go quietly into the night.” Rallies, peaceful protests, lawsuits, work slowdowns, and other individual and collective actions were discussed in the crowd by people of all races and different political associations. Young and old standing together. People devoted to faith and family remembered Ronald Reagan’s warning that “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

In Oklahoma the Democratic Party controlled the state for 100 years until election fraud forced an upgrade and controls on our voting system. Now voters complete a paper ballot, place it in machines to count and the paper ballots are retained for audit with both parties present during the entire process. Our system or another, it is time to establish national procedures to insure legal ballot integrity.

This morning President Trump released the following statement:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

President Trump and the Republican Party are doing their part and patriots will do theirs. In this battle, we must win for the next generation.