COVID-19 study: 99.8% probability not natural

The 193-page paper published January 29th is titled “A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived.”

“The purpose of the analysis was to determine the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Beginning with a likelihood of 98.2% that it was a zoonotic jump from nature with only a 1.2% probability it was a laboratory escape, twenty-six different, independent facts and evidence were examined systematically. The final conclusion is that it is a 99.8% probability SARS-CoV-2 came from a laboratory and only a 0.2% likelihood it came from nature,” a summary notes.

The National Pulse reports that the author, Dr. Steven Quay, has 360+ published medical studies and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top one percent of scientists worldwide. What’s more, he holds nearly 90 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals.

“By taking only publicly available, scientific evidence about SARS-CoV-2 and using highly conservative estimates in my analysis, I nonetheless conclude that it is beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a laboratory. The additional evidence of what appears to be adenovirus vaccine genetic sequences in specimens from five patients from December 2019 and sequenced by the Wuhan Institute of Virology requires an explanation. You would see this kind of data in a vaccine challenge trial, for example. Hopefully the WHO team can get answers to these questions,” he adds.

Read the report by clicking here.

Do not expect this study to be widely reported nationally and, even locally, it will more likely be suppressed. Local news radio station KRMG (Cox) personality Russell Mills who hosted a Covid panic show and this writer lost our personal and professional friendship over the issue. Mills asserted on Facebook directly in response to a question on topic that it was 100% true that the virus was natural. I had doubts. Now science says…

While I admire Mills’ many talents, for any journalist to say anything is 100% true is a betrayal of foundational skepticism media and science hold in common.

The next question awaiting proof is: Did China release this virus deliberately as Dr. Le-Meng Yan, Chinese Virologist, asserts or was it accidental? We know the Chinese Communist Party restricted travel within China while allowing travel worldwide. Did then China war on the world?

The following report was broadcast July 10, 2020.

Your comments welcome below.