Conservatives on insurrection

Conservatives believe the real American Insurrection occurred November 3, when key states went dark and came back with highly questionable results. Thus, January 6 was just a demonstration of disgust with some trespass and other misdemeanors by people, but with possible incitement by the FBI, apparent murder by Capitol Police and disinformation by other officials. Yet America’s troubles began much earlier.

Tucker Carson recently highlighted these and other fundamental issues with an incisive take from Darryl Cooper @martyrmade and the video follows.