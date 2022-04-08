The Musk move on Twitter

Opinion: A tech titan rides to the rescue! Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and Space X, has invigorated capitalism with common sense, liberty, and inspiration. Recently, he purchased 73.5 million shares of Twitter and now owns 9% of the company.

In the past, he has rightly questioned Twitter’s descent into political correctness. An outspoken critic, Musk has called out Twitter’s “woke” elite censorship of conservative ideas and conservative speakers. How in the world could Twitter maintain an account for tyrannical ayatollahs of Iran, the war criminal Vladimir Putin, and ban President Donald Trump?

The 21st-century tech companies and their big media counterparts are increasingly disrupting freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas. Musk has brazenly decided to do something about the problem, and now as Twitter’s largest shareholder and new board member, his voice will have to be heard.

Elon Musk at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening April 7, 2022 Austin, Texas.

When America lost our energy independence thanks to the foolish energy policies of the Biden Administration, Musk also courageously advocated for more oil and gas production. Now here is a guy leading the world in the production of electric vehicles who obviously loves his country enough to put national security above his own industry.

Musk has a lot of critics, but his 80.9 million Twitter followers are witnessing a great example of American entrepreneurship, brilliance, and genius to build companies with thousands of quality jobs and enormous wealth for investors. He is now using his personal wealth to fight for liberty and freedom in the marketplace of ideas.

I think I’m going to go shopping for a Tesla.