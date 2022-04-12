Candidate filing begins Wednesday

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman reminds the public that statewide election activity officially begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday April 13 when the filing period opens. Candidates for federal and state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in OKC and candidates for county offices file with the county of the office. The following offices are expected to be filled this year.

Federal Offices

US SENATOR, 4 yr. term

US SENATOR, (unexpired term)

State Offices

Governor, 4 yr. term

Lt. Governor, 4 yr. term

Attorney General, 4 yr. term

State Treasurer, 4 yr. term

Supt. of Public Instruction, 4 yr. term

Commissioner of Labor, 4 yr. term

State Auditor and Inspector, 4 yr. term

State Insurance Commissioner, 4 yr. term

Corporation Commissioner, 6 yr. term

District Attorney (Dist. 14), 4 yr. term

State Senate (even # districts)

State Representatives (101 offices statewide)

District Judges (75 offices)

Associate District Judges (77 offices)

County Offices

County Treasurer, 4 yr. term

County Assessor, 4 yr. term

County Commissioner District 1, 4 yr. term

County Commissioner District 3, 4 yr. term

Filing packets for both state and county offices are available for download on the State Election Board website, click here.

May this Silly Season remind constituents, you get the government you deserve and every election has consequences. Tulsa Today offers all candidates an equal opportunity platform to make a case for their election.

Campaigning is expensive, time consuming and hard work. The costs reside in reaching voters with a direct unfiltered message – the hard part is being friendly within a politically charged combative environment with some that effort your total destruction.

Please take the time to research, meet and ask questions of each candidate.

Democracy only works when people participate.