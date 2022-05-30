County Candidate: Margie Alfonso

Margie Alfonso

Republican County Commission Candidate (District 3) Margie Alfonso realizes her battle to win the seat will be uphill, but that is not unusual in her long history of engagement on policy issues. Experience is her long suit; the difficulty comes in that Alfonso worked nationally and is largely unknown to many voters in south Tulsa County.

“I filed for the County Commissioner position to ensure a bright, safe future for Tulsa County. Tulsa is a great place to live, work, raise a family and retire.

“We need to establish business friendly policies, safe and innovative recreational areas and expand educational opportunities. We must remain diligent to oversee our libraries to ensure that true American history and heroes are not removed. We must monitor our preschools, so each child is safe and secure from all negative influences,” Alfonso said.

Alfonso grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Bacteriology and Public Health. She moved to Tulsa in 1974 and has worked with many Republican presidential and congressional officials to bring about change and promote conservative values. Her campaign web site includes letters from Ronald Reagan, Strom Thurmond and others.

In an exclusive interview with Tulsa Today Alfonso said, “As County Commissioner, I would be very invested in road repair and bridge safety.”

“Fiber Optics is just one of many projects that would improve our county. It is safe for humans and animals and doesn’t damage property values or the aesthetics of our neighborhoods. Unlike the pervasive deceptive technology of 5G that has been destroying landscape with unsightly utility poles and harmful EMF and RF microwave radiation,” Alfonso said.

Alfonso is also concerned about election integrity and claims she was a victim of jerrymandering and questionable ballots in her pervious race for State Representative District 79.

Juvenile Justice is also a passion of Alfonso and she was recommended by the conservative congressmen and senators (Jesse Helms, Strom Thurmond, Henry Hyde, Don Nichols, Bob Dornan, William Donnermeyer and Dan Burton) for the Presidential Task Forces of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention at the Reagan White House.

Alfonso said, “I always knew I could do anything that I felt was God’s will and life changing for others.” She has been a Delegate to the National Republican Party Convention three times and a State Committeewoman for Tulsa County in years past.

