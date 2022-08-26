Premium shopping expands south

Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.

Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”

Simon’s vision of value-oriented shopping may well serve to accelerate and solidify that growth serving as a regional draw for the Four-State Area with approximately 330,000 sq. feet of shopping space featuring almost 100 retailers offering “exceptional brands at extraordinary savings.” The grand opening is targeted for 2024. It is expected to be a spectacular facility.

The metro growth is part traffic and part housing as Brierre noted in an interview with Tulsa Today, “We have seen a significant growth in traffic on Highway 75 South of the City of Tulsa.”

As for housing, a new report by Stessa looked at the U.S. locations that have experienced the largest growth in housing between 2010 and 2020. During the study period, the Tulsa metro area experienced a 7.6% increase in new housing units, compared to the national increase of 6.5%.

Both factors should contribute to continued growth throughout the southern metro area.

Jenks City leadership is the most enthusiastic over Simon Premium Outlets location saying in a statement to Tulsa Today, “We are grateful for our continued partnership with Simon Premium Outlets. This project is a prime example that the City of Jenks and the Tulsa region are a great place to invest in the future.”

Conveniently located on the south side of the Creek Turnpike, just west of the Arkansas River, Tulsa Premium Outlets will provide a premier open-air outlet center experience featuring high-quality designer and name-brand retailers. Tulsa Premium Outlets will be Simon’s 91st Premium Outlets center, generating more than 400 construction jobs and roughly 800 full and part-time jobs.

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers “exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers.” Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are “some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston).” Simon is a S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG).

Stephen Yalof, CEO of Simon Premium Outlets said when the project was first announced, “Tulsa Premium Outlets will embody Oklahoma’s unique lifestyle, providing a selection of unmatched brands, dining and shopping options for its residents and visitors. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of Jenks as this project comes to life.”