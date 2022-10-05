Will Rogers School Principal: No Woke

Project Veritas today released undercover audio of Will Rogers High School Principal Nicolette Dennis begging staff not to record her addressing “anarchist” teacher Tyler Wrynn.

A source recorded audio of Dennis asking not to be filmed and denying the fact there is a self-described “woke” educator working for the school.

Project Veritas in a release today highlighted:

Nicolette Dennis, Will Rogers School Principal: “There is no secret. Please take your phones off. Don’t videotape me, please. Don’t, like, put this on social media. Don’t make me feel like Project Veritas is with us…We just have to be careful right now. Everybody’s got their phones out.”

Dennis: “There is no secret curriculum at Rogers. There is nobody that’s got woke politics here…I do not believe for one minute that there is a radical agenda in anybody’s class in this school.”

Dennis: “This is not about us. This is not about our school. We have to stand behind each other even if we don’t agree. Even if we don’t agree with each other. Even if we, politically, are in different worlds. That’s ok…It’s just the world we live in right now. Part of it is – the adults have lost their minds. Because, you know what? You want to know why our kids are crazy? It’s because we’re all crazy!”

Multiple national media have covered the cultural efforts of Tyler Wrynn, ELA Teacher, at Will Rogers in a TickTok video informing kids that if parents didn’t support the child’s gender choices, he “would be their parents.” This video was highlighted by Libs of TickTok and then Project Veritas did a full interview with Mr. Wrynn discussing his rainbow Marxist “Anarchist” views and disdain for law.