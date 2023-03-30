President Trump’s Indictment

Everyone who has earned a law license should be outraged over the indictment of Candidate and former-President Donald J. Trump in New York. Every American should fear for their freedom as Democrats now demonstrate a two-tier justice system worthy of the worst Banana Republic. This is unconstitutional. This must be fixed immediately and by lawful process. The Leftists running the current government want MAGA violence. They will then use that excuse to engage the full force of all government and end freedom. Those of honor must peacefully stand in opposition.

Much more to come here on Tulsa Today. We stand in opposition!