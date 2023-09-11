Oklahoma Remembers 9/11

Editorial: Oklahoma Elected Officials attending memorials and issuing statements on the attack 22 years ago that changed the world as we had known it. When the first plane hit, I called a friend, and we went to Brookside by Day and watched there as the second plane hit. It was a hard day.

But, as traumatic as it was, do Americans truly understand that we are still under attack? America has always been a target of Communists, Fascists, and Democrats who often damn us in despicable rhetoric for what they themselves do. It is a common criminal tactic used frequently by authoritarians.

Saturday September 9 a group of communist revolutionaries burned multiple American flags outside a Jason Aldean concert in Chicago and this follows a September 7 California School Board Meeting appearance by the same Revolutionary Communist Party. One of their members shouted, for anyone “with humanity for LGBTQ people” to “get ready for a revolution to overthrow this whole system that gave birth to this White supremacy and this male supremacy.”

In short, the war is here, but legacy media still doesn’t have a clue even as they report the incidents.

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen wrote today, “Twenty-two years ago, America changed forever, as nearly 3,000 innocent men and women were tragically killed in a cowardly terrorist attack that shook our nation to its core. Today, I join Americans across the country in solemnly remembering and honoring these victims and the families they left behind.

“On this day we also honor the thousands of police officers, first responders, and members of our military who answered the call to serve when our nation needed them most. Many of them gave their lives to defend our freedoms and the American way of life. We will never forget their sacrifice and remain grateful for the brave men and women in uniform who continue to protect us from those who wish to do America harm,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

As part of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Congressman Brecheen will participate in a field hearing at the 9/11 Memorial Museum on Tuesday, September 12, at 9:15 AM ET.

The hearing will examine our nation’s evolving threat landscape over two decades after the September 11th terrorist attacks as well as state, local, and federal coordination efforts for national emergencies.

I wonder if they will address the evil of a political party using government institutions to exact political revenge and establish a one-party state, contrary to the Constitution? Or the elected governor of New Mexico who asserts her oath and the Constitution are not necessarily binding? Or a President of the United State credibly accused of bribery specifically stated as a high crime in the Constitution?

Never mind. Move along. Nothing to see here, nothing to remember. All praise due the rich men north of Richmond.