Acclaimed Civil Rights Doc @ Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema is partnering with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society, Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office for a special presentation of the documentary “Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance” on Thursday January 11. The event begins with a light reception at 6pm followed by the film at 7pm with discussion from partner organization experts about how to continue the collaborative push for social justice today. Tickets are just $6 each and on sale now at CircleCinema.org.

“The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was a symbol of unity, hope, and peace for people of all racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds. It is important to acknowledge what the inspirational civil rights leader did for communities across the United States and globally,” said Pleas Thompson, President of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration (MLK Tulsa).

Brae Riley, Jewish Federation of Tulsa’s Social Justice Committee Chair, added “A first century rabbi famously said, ‘You are not required to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.’ I’m excited to not only explore through film the history of the African American-Jewish civil rights alliance, but also to be in conversation about how we can continue the work to build a more just and equitable Tulsa for all.”

The event will take place at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. The reception will begin at 6pm with light bites and beverages, plus a Chautauqua presenter as Coretta Scott King. Coretta was a political activist in her own right and played a significant role in the civil rights movement in the planning of marches, boycotts, and speeches all over the country, sometimes standing in for her husband.

The film screening will follow at 7pm. Afterwards, a Q&A discussion will take place about ways to get directly involved with activism in Tulsa. Panelists include Pleas Thompson (MLK Tulsa President), Rebecca Marks Jimerson (MLK Tulsa Board Member), Brae Riley (Jewish Federation of Tulsa’s Social Justice Committee Chair), and Sheriff Vic Regalado (Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office), and moderator Dr. Jerry Goodwin (Tulsa Community College and Secretary of the National Association of Black Journalists).

“We are honored to be part of the events leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Tulsa,” said Circle Cinema Programmer Ryan Thomas. “Bringing people together for powerful films like this while also providing tools and resources about how to carry that message forward in daily life is what we strive for at Circle.”

With divisive seeds of hate taking root anew in the American landscape, new generations must affirm their pledge to actively promote the values of social justice. “Shared Legacies” tells the often forgotten story of the coalition and friendship between the Jewish and African-American communities during the Civil Rights Movement. Pivotal events come alive through a treasure trove of archival materials, narrated by eyewitnesses, activists, Holocaust survivors, and leaders of the movement, including prominent Atlantans such as Congressman John Lewis, Amb. Andrew Young, Rabbi Alvin Sugarman, Rabbi Peter S. Berg, Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., members of the King family, and many others. Tickets for the program are on sale now for $6 each. For more information on the screening, visit CircleCinema.org or call the box office at (918)585-3456. For more information on other Tulsa MLK Day events, visit MLKTulsa.com.

About the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society: The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society has provided direct programming, leadership development, civic engagement and opportunities for artistic expression for more than 20,000 boys and girls across the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County and the surrounding areas since it was founded in 1978. The Society has awarded $132,000 in scholarships over the past three decades to local high school graduates aspiring to achieve Dr. King’s dream. Annually thousands of people attend the parade that gathers at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and John Hope Franklin Blvd. and meanders through historic Greenwood Avenue to Archer. Learn more at MLKTulsa.com.

About the Jewish Federation of Tulsa: The mission of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa is to preserve and enhance Jewish life and well-being in Eastern Oklahoma, Israel, and the entire world. This mission is being addressed by pursuing charitable, humanitarian, cultural, educational, health, and social service needs of the Jewish community as well as engaging in community relations and outreach and providing a variety of services to the broader Tulsa community. Learn more at JewishTulsa.org.

About Circle Cinema: Tulsa’s only independent, nonprofit, arthouse theater. Celebrating its 95th anniversary in 2023, Circle Cinema originally opened in 1928 and is now the last of Tulsa’s classic movie houses still in operation. Circle Cinema screens films 365 days a year, located at 10 S. Lewis Ave in Tulsa on the historic alignment of Route 66. Circle Cinema elevates the film experience through guest speakers, art gallery exhibits, free educational screenings, and other special events. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proceeds are invested back into Circle Cinema’s mission to expand community consciousness through film. More information is available at CircleCinema.org or by phone at (918)585-3456.