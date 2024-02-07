ATC: All The King’s Women

American Theatre Company will present ALL THE KING’S WOMEN from March 1 – 9 in the Doenges Studio at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Get ready for an exciting event that’s guaranteed to be a hit with the whole family!

This family-friendly play is directed by the talented Jeremy Stevens. It follows the life of the legendary Elvis Presley through the fascinating stories of a diverse group of ordinary women. But that’s not all – before each performance, there will be an Elvis audience karaoke, with a prize to be awarded.

So, what are you waiting for? Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at secure.tulsapac.com, in person, or by calling 918-596-7111. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience a truly unique and unforgettable theatrical production. See you there!

The American Theatre Company is proud to present “All the King’s Women” from March 1st to March 9th at the Doenges Studio in the beautiful Tulsa Performing Arts Center.