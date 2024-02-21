Big XII Adds Tulsa Women Rowing

The University of Tulsa is one of two schools the Big 12 Conference has added as an affiliate member for the sport of rowing beginning with the 2024-25 academic year, the league announced today.

Tulsa and Old Dominion will join UCF, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia in the Big 12 Conference.

“We are excited to announce Tulsa as an affiliate member in rowing,” Big 12 Vice President for Women’s Basketball & Competition Dayna Scherf said. “The addition of Golden Hurricane rowing supports the continued growth of women’s sports across our Conference. We look forward to welcoming the Tulsa rowing coaches, student-athletes and fans to Big 12 competition.”

Affiliate members will compete for the Conference’s postseason championship.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to race in the Big 12 in coming years. I want to thank our administration for helping us secure a spot. Our team has been hard at work elevating our potential and look forward to showcasing that in 2025 and beyond,” said Tulsa Head Coach Brandon Campbell.

The inaugural season of the Tulsa rowing program was in 1997-98. Tulsa has been members of Conference USA and currently the American Athletic Conference. In its 28th season, Tulsa has had 165 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar Athlete award winners, four Academic All-Americans and one CRCA All-American.

“This transition to the Big 12 Conference is significant for the growth of our rowing program,” said Rick Dickson, Tulsa’s vice president and director of athletics. “I’m pleased that our program has found a home in the Big 12 with schools that we have familiarity with and a history of out-of-conference competition. This move gives us the opportunity to keep our successful rowing program at a prominent level.”