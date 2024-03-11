Tulsa Bills Lower by $4,257.00 per year

A recent doxoINSIGHTS Report (2024 U.S. Household Bill Pay Report) reveals that Americans spend a total of $3.35 trillion annually on household bills. Covered, in part by CNBC (rent comparison), the report also found that, the average American household spends approximately $2,126 a month, or $25,513 per year on the ten most essential household bills, an increase of 4% year over year.

In addition to the national insights above and in the report, DOXO, a bill paying service, also has 2024 household spend information for Tulsa, including the following:

The average Tulsa household pays $1,771 a month, or $21,255 a year for the 10 most common household bills, up 5.9% year over year. This is compared to a 4% average increase at the national level.

The household expenses in Tulsa, on average, are 16.7% lower than the national average of $2,126, and 0.8% lower than the state average of $1,786.

Tulsa is the #28 most expensive city in Oklahoma for household bills.

Tulsa households spend 35% of their income on household bills.

DOXO displays this information and more in the form of an online infographic, click here for more.

The information presented is based on actual bill payments across 97% of U.S. zip codes and 45 bill pay service categories. DOXO asserts that this extensive data collection enables precision much greater than typical survey-based estimates of market size and consumer spend. The DOXO Household Bill Pay dataset provides resolution at the national, state, county and city levels, enabling the deepest and most complete picture of the essential financial obligations of US Households.

Oklahoma is home to an estimated 4,053,824 residents1 with over 1,776,666 housing units.2

On average, households in Oklahoma spend $1,786 per month, or $21,427 per year on bills.

1 U.S. Census Bureau, population estimate Jul. 2023 (V2023)

2 U.S. Census Bureau, population estimate Jul. 2022 (V2022)