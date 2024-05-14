Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act Signed

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law House Bill 3089 Monday. Introduced by Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, and sponsored by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, which aims to provide financial grants to construct or retrofit homes, making them more resilient against the destructive forces of tornadoes, windstorms and hail.

Under the new law, known as the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act, grants will be made available by the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) to residential property owners who meet specific eligibility criteria. These criteria include an owner-occupied, single-family primary residence. The grants are intended to help homeowners achieve safety standards outlined by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS).

Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready praises the Oklahoma Legislature and the Governor for approving this measure and the difference it will make to assist Oklahomans in fortifying their homes against natural disasters.

Glen Mulready, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner

“The recent destruction we have seen across our state is a grave reminder why this legislation will be so important to help Oklahomans rebuild and protect their homes from severe weather,” said Mulready. “I am grateful to legislative leaders and the Governor for understanding our goal to help Oklahoma consumers reduce their homeowners insurance rates and fortify their homes against mother nature.”

The Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act will establish a grant program aimed at assisting homeowners in reinforcing their roofs with impact-resistant materials that meet FORTIFIED standards set by the IBHS. These funds will enable consumers to construct or retrofit their homes with impact-resistant shingles and other enhancements. Additionally, many insurance companies offer reduced premiums for homes with such modifications. The new grant program created by the law will be in development through the end of the year, with the first grants going out in 2025