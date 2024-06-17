Election Challenge In Osage County

Tuesday June 18, Osage County will face a clear choice between the establishment political structure or a group of citizen civil servants. At issue are allegations of crime and mismanagement by public officials that, in part, are before the courts. The chief manipulators behind the scenes include Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher, the Pawhuska Journal-Capital paper, and a lack of attention by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office (funny that with a Drummond in office).

This writer has a heart for Osage County, with family voting in this election, and investigative stories under consideration. We support the people’s candidates.

For Sheriff, Eddie Virden and on Facebook here.

For County Clerk, Robin Slack

For County Court Clerk, Emily Delozier

For District 1 County Commissioner (unexpired term), Randall Jones

For District 2 County Commissioner, Bud Beaston II

To read the most insulting, demeaning and, we believe, inaccurate if not corrupt “media” report attacking those named above, click here. More facts will emerge as court proceedings continue.