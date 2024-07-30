Mullin Bill to Protect Small Businesses

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) highlighted in a release today legislation to decrease the size and scope of the authority of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to protect small businesses from big labor union special interests.

Mullin’s Small Businesses Before Bureaucrats Act will update outdated revenue thresholds and release many small businesses from the purview of the NLRB. Though the NLRB was designed to be a balanced, impartial adjudicator, the Biden-Harris administration has weaponized the agency to undermine workers and job creators by bending the knee to big labor unions.

“Oklahoma is the proud home of nearly 400,000 small businesses,” said Sen. Mullin. “Our job creators have been burdened for too long by the Biden-Harris administration’s failed economic policies, increased regulations, and now – subversion of the NLRB to advance big union priorities at the expense of small businesses across America. This bill will rein in federal bureaucracy and ensure our entrepreneurs in Oklahoma and across the country can operate their businesses as they see fit.”