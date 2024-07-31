Michaels Message to “Fellow Gays”

Fitness legend and pod-caster Jillian Michaels wrote in response to the Olympic opening Ceremony on the X platform Saturday, “Dear Fellow Gays… We demand tolerance and respect but then make a mockery of something sacred for over 2 billion Christians. This type of hypocrisy and lack of understanding is a bad look. We get outraged when the extreme right bashes us, but then we do this s—. What kind of reaction do you think they will have towards the LGBTQ+ community after this. This is NOT how we break down barriers, it’s how you build them.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Michaels shed additional detail on her beliefs and reaction to the ceremony broadcast worldwide from Paris.

“There’s a history for the gay community feeling that religious communities have issues with gay marriage. And as you know, gay marriage comes with 1100+ federal rights,” Michaels said. “I completely understand if it’s not in your religion, and you don’t want to have gay marriages in your church or in your temple or in your mosque.

“But there’s an acrimony there. And I think I’m not trying to attack anybody who’s religious. I want them to understand where I think some of this, like, thumbing your nose at religion, is coming from. Now, with that said, we have been given the right to marry. We are able to adopt children and there is significantly more tolerance and more acceptance. And instead of appreciating that, acknowledging that, and showing the same respect in kind, the gay community takes something that’s sacred to two billion Christians and makes a mockery of it.

“Why would you not behave in the way you’re hoping to be treated, right? Treat people the way you want to be treated. You want to be included. You want to be respected. So to do that, in my opinion, was a big F.U. That’s how I saw it. And I think that’s how many people saw it,” Michaels concluded.

