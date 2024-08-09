Testing Opportunities for HS Seniors

State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education have announced in a recent release a free fall testing opportunity for high school seniors.

“Testing for college admission can help students place out of remedial coursework,” said Walters. “Instead of waiting for additional placement tests on campus, students can save time and money through these tests. I am proud our agency can provide this opportunity to help students get on the right track through college and beyond.”

Seniors who did not take the College and Career-Readiness Assessment (CCRA) ACT in the spring of their junior year may take advantage of this opportunity. Also, college-bound seniors who want to retake the test are encouraged to do so through this resource. The number of available tests is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information, including on-demand webinars for accommodations and test administration, may be accessed on the Oklahoma ACT Webpage under “The ACT Fall” tab.

Please note the following testing dates/deadlines:

Test ordering runs through August 23