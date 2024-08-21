Rep. Humphrey on “shady” OMMA

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, Tuesday released a scathing review of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). Humphrey serves District 19 which includes parts of Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw and Pushmataha counties.

“For the last year I have been working with whistleblowers from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to expose improper and possible criminal acts. These whistleblowers have documented an abundance of shady purchasing practices, including failure to use purchase orders and conducting business without proper contracts.

“They assisted me in putting all these improper purchases in files and on a thumb drive to give investigative authorities. Two of the whistleblowers alleged a top executive at OMMA was conspiring to do business with a company that employed that executive’s wife. Whistleblowers produced a tape of this executive, sounding aggressive and intimidating, telling employees there was nothing wrong with the business transactions but because of the employees, the transaction would be terminated and that their actions had been an embarrassment. The tape is very compelling and appears to be an admission of guilt. I do want to report that these two brave whistleblowers have been fired.

“On approximately July 16, 2024, KFOR in Oklahoma City reported on an email shared with the station in which Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Director Adria Berry said her agency was being forced to rift between 25 to 30 employees, 10% of the agency’s staff. The director indicated the rift was the consequence of a reduction in fees. I met with many of the rifted employees who claimed OMMA doesn’t receive funding from fees. Instead, all their funding is appropriated through the state budget. I checked, and while OMMA was funded by fees when it was first created, this year the agency is funded solely through state budget appropriations by the Legislature. Additionally, the Legislature increased OMMA’s budget by several million dollars this fiscal year – from $37 million for Fiscal Year 24 to $41.9 million for FY25. It seems very clear Director Berry was not truthful in claiming she had to rift employees due to a reduction in fees.

“These former employees maintain that one department received a significant portion of the firings. They provided verification this department consists of approximately 97% white employees, yet all of the employees let go from that department are black. I found this information extremely disturbing. They also reported the agency was paying instructors to teach employees Yoga and breathing techniques, including paying for mats and cleaning laundry, and that some employees are allowed company cars to drive long distances to come to work and only work a few short hours a day. These same employees declared the agency has remodeled top executives’ offices multiple times in their brief existence. Last week, these whistleblowers and I met with State Auditor Cindy Byrd and her staff to brief them on our concerns. We provided documentation to verify that our claims are warranted.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

“I submit that it is very possible OMMA fired experienced employees who were reporting wrongdoing. I want to encourage statewide elected officials to investigate why dozens of employees have been fired based on a lie, and I want to personally ask that this be made right.”