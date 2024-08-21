Beware: MPox Disaster Cronyism

I am constantly amazed at how recent headlines validate the core ideas and observations about psychological warfare that Jill and I have chronicled over the last two years.

Now, everyone seems to be talking about censorship, propaganda, fifth-generation warfare, and media manipulation. But they still do not seem to be quite ready to acknowledge the systematic, methodical weaponization of fear of death consequent to various infectious diseases.

This promoted fear repeatedly follows a standard, predictable process and script.

We are being bombarded with fear messaging, propaganda, and, in particular, subjected to a strategy that I have termed “Psychological Bioterrorism.”

Monkeypox microscopic and exhibited

Psychological Bioterrorism is the use of fear about a disease to manipulate individuals or populations by governments and other organizations, such as Big Pharma. Although the fear of infectious disease is an obvious example, it is not the only way psychological bioterrorism is used. Other examples include propaganda regarding environmental toxins, unsafe drinking water, soil contamination, and climate change risks. Another name for psychological bioterrorism is information bioterrorism. When profit is a motivating factor, Psychological Bioterrorism is often coupled with what journalist Naomi Klein termed “Disaster Capitalism.” I object to using the term “capitalism” in this context; I prefer “Disaster Cronyism,” which accurately reflects this business model. Disaster Cronyism is typically coupled with a variant of the stock trading strategy commonly called “pump and dump,” in which naive investors are duped into speculative investing in pharmaceutical or biotechnology stocks based on hyped fear of some medical condition and “forward-looking” statements that the publicly traded corporation is likely to bring to market some solution to the hyped biological threat.

Quoting from the in-press book PsyWar (Malone and Malone) (Skyhorse publishing):

“Psychological bioterrorism is one of many methods for exerting global operational inﬂuence to facilitate the manipulation of the general population. Deployment of this strategic approach is a component of the larger domain of modern fifth-generation warfare; since psychological bioterrorism operates on both conscious as well as subconscious levels, this form of mental manipulation is an example of both PsyWar (targeting the conscious mind) as well as cognitive warfare (targeting the subconscious).

In a January 2017 interview with the journal Current Concerns, Dr. Alexander Kouzminov (a former Soviet-Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) intelligence officer) described operational fundamentals of spy tradecraft, which he termed “Information Bioterrorism.” His analysis was supported with examples drawn from events surrounding late-twentieth- and early-twenty-first-century infectious disease outbreak events; Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) (2002-2003), Avian Influenza A (H5N1) (1997, 2006-2007), and H1N1 “Swine flu” (2009). He defined this as a new method for exerting global operational inﬂuence and manipulation over individuals, populations, and nations, and he suggested that other names for this strategy could be “information bioterrorism” or “information biological blackmail.” In the essay, Dr. Kouzminov provides specific language for key roles, responsibilities, and strategies for deploying this form of bioterrorism.

“Psychological” or “Information Bioterrorism” involves the use of fear of an infectious disease to control people and their behavior. It is a very potent method for mass manipulation of populations, and this method works by creating a state of heightened anxiety and fear of death in the people who are targeted. This promoted fear is often based on allusions to misleading, poorly documented historical stories—essentially folktales or parables—about historical epidemics of hazardous diseases such as plague, typhoid fever, yellow fever, polio, or smallpox. Often, these parables have little relevance to modern society with its sophisticated sanitary practices, clean water, hospital networks, and a broad spectrum of antibiotics, antifungals, antiparasitics, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

The recent global surge in propaganda concerning a more pathogenic strain of H5N1 (Avian Influenza) that is now circulating in large chicken flocks (and a wide range of wild birds) provides an excellent case study of how a psychological or information bioterrorism event campaign is crafted and deployed. This current round of psychological bioterrorism mirrors a similar campaign deployed during 2010-2016 “avian influenza” scare. And now we have clear evidence of a second round of Monkeypox or MPox-based Psychological Bioterrorism deployment.

What Makes Psychological Bioterrorism Effective?

The main components and after-effects of this form of mass psychological manipulation include the following:

1) A Time factor: Psychological bioterrorism provides a practical method for immediate global transmission and the development of widespread panic through electronic communication.

2) A Vulnerability factor: People feel helplessness when confronting the threat due to the lack of effective means of defense. This creates panic among the general population, which can then be directed or exploited to support other objectives.

3) An Uncertainty factor: A lack of factual information about the source of the bioterror threat and its spread creates an opportunity to manipulate the masses of people who initiate the threat. Initiating and promoting a psychological bioterror event creates an opportunity to craft and promote an explanation of the event and to fashion propaganda narratives that serve or support other (typically hidden) objectives.

4) A “lack of control” factor: Every person who accepts the promoted bioterror narrative develops and internalizes a sense of being “out of control” because he/she is a suspicious object, liable to have the disease, and therefore is a threat to everyone else.

This creates chronic internal anxiety in those vulnerable to the bioterror campaign, and this fear is then easily manipulated by the promotion of narratives requiring compliance with a series of actions—effective or ineffective—that serve to create a sense of purpose, identity, and belonging to an “in group” that has achieved protected status (from the manufactured bioterror threat) by performing a ritual or modifying their behavior in some way.

Who Deploys Psychological Bioterrorism?

Large-scale psychological bioterrorism, information bioterrorism, or “information biological blackmail” is usually secretly deployed by foreign or domestic “intelligence” or “security” services and implemented as an “active operation” in target countries using a variety of witting or unwitting allies. However, this strategy is also deployed to augment pharmaceutical industry business objectives.

The existence and deployment of an active psychological bioterror operation can be detected as a scripted series of active operational deployment stages, each involving well-defined strategies, actors, roles, and responsibilities.

These strategies, actors, roles, and responsibilities include the following:

1) An “active operation”—This is an activity of an organization (typically a foreign intelligence service), which is aimed at a “target audience” (an object it wants to inﬂuence), and is carried out at the request of an “interested party” with “supporters” and “auxiliary means” in order to achieve the required “planned impacts.”

The “active operation” is carried out with the support of agents, supporting persons, and interested organizations. Usually, the “intelligence” or “security” organization (mercenary or governmentally associated) conducts the “active operation” using “false ﬂags”: third-party agents or cutout organizations. In other words, it hides its main objectives under the cover of a (politically) neutral nongovernmental organization, a government bureaucracy, an academic institution, or otherwise hides its goals under some kind of a falsely crafted problem. These agents, supporting persons, and organizations can include networks of interested parties with similar, related, or complementary objectives.

2) “Interested parties”—During the Cold War, “interested parties” were usually the government or its special (secret) services, in other words its “intelligence” or “defense” communities. Today, the “interested party” could be a corporate conglomerate, pharmaceutical companies, banks and other large financial consortia, corporatist associations, national or global nongovernmental organizations, private and political groups, industry-associated lobbyist organizations, etc.

3) “Target”—The objects or target audience of an “active operation” may be governments, high-ranking military ofﬁcials, secret services of the enemy, political parties, banks, companies, etc., as well as ordinary populations, where the aim is to cause some kind of an impact and effect.

4) “Executor”—Classically is some form of secret service, generally but not necessarily drawn from a national intelligence community. Usually, the “executor” carries out the “active operations” using one or more “false flag” operations, which means that it masquerades the true operation by covering it up with a false story or threat.

5) “Supporters”—Examples of supporters include academics, “influencers” in the entertainment, social media, or arts, and neutral third parties [the latter are not with the intelligence community]; these can help the “executor” to realize the “active operations.” Supporters are typically recruited using various means, including direct overt payments involving fee-for-service agreements or more covert indirect payments or incentives.

6) “Mass media”—The key role played by mass (corporate and/or social) media is to implement active operations by auxiliary means. Mass media (corporate press and social media) is one of the most important ways to implement an active operation. The executor uses mass media to achieve the maximum impact on the target audience/object of inﬂuence. For example, by raising a threat, spreading rumors and promoting false information. The objective of all of this is really to spread disinformation designed to distract from the true operation and masquerade it.

7) “Planned impacts”—Information strategy and objectives sent out to impact a speciﬁc audience must be “sharp.” It is important to design the strategy to inﬂuence the intended object. Information is put together purposefully, usually as a threat or a big problem, as if it’s a real problem. The target audience should never doubt the information and should have no awareness of who or what is planning and guiding the messaging and distribution.[/NL]

What Are the Main Stages of a Psychological Bioterrorism Active Operation?

The approach used to carry out the active operation is based on a crafted strategy: ﬁrst, messaging about the problem, and then deployment of its solution.

The main stages of the active operation, through which the psychological bioterror event can be created, are as follows:

Phase 1: The executor (e.g. intelligence service), with the help of supporters (e.g. agents) and auxiliary means (e.g. mass media), throws out false information (in one example,—an imminent pandemic of bird flu) onto the target audience (e.g. public) with a pretense that it’s real.

Phase 2: Executors, supporters, and auxiliary means accelerate the problem, making it a hot topic (maximum interest needs to be created). Once the false problem is created, it grows like a snowball, rolling and rolling, independently building size as though it’s becoming a legitimate concern.

Phase 3: The operation’s actual objective is realized (secretly)—monetary gains are obtained, government stability is undermined (e.g., economic loss), and any other planned impacts are achieved.

As Phase 3 is achieved, the target (general population) is told that the problem is being solved and risks are contained. This is done with side-line information (news stories, social media posts, interviews etc.). However, ideally, the problem is left hanging so that the executor can use it again. Ideally, having successfully crafted, inserted, and amplified the fear narrative, the general sense of fear and anxiety about the risks of the psychological bioterror threat agent should be maintained at a low level so that it is easy to resurrect for future use. Both avian influenza/“bird flu” and Monkeypox/MPox provide examples of this strategy.”

In the current case of the Monkeypox Clade 1b virus that has been endemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for many years, but for which a few cases have recently been detected in surrounding countries, the World Health Organization has chosen to renew its prior (previously scheduled to expire yesterday Aug 20, 2024) “Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)”. WHO Secretary-General Tedros expressly indicated that this “new” PHEIC declaration was issued, at least partly, to avoid a lapse in the powers and funding for supporting Monkeypox vaccine and medical product development authorized under the previous expiring PHEIC.

This WHO declaration has triggered general public health alerts and actions worldwide, even though the risk of Clade 1b MPox infection is currently geographically limited to various African countries regional to the DRC. Those individuals at significant risk within this region are restricted to a minor subpopulation (men who have sex with men), albeit a particular caste comprised of a high-profile, culturally protected and promoted (via widely deployed nudge technology) subpopulation which is defied by behavior.

There has been one (1) case of Clade I Monkeypox (apparently not the Ib variant) diagnosed outside of this region of Africa. This case was diagnosed in Sweden, and the patient in question had recently returned from traveling to the DRC region where the virus is endemic. In other words, an imported case acquired in the endemic region.

To show my point, I’ve included below a letter that I received in my morning email yesterday from my medical licensing board. I offer this letter in its entirety for general educational purposes and to see if you, the reader, catch the same whiff of slightly sarcastic disdain I am picking up.

The WHO PHEIC declaration is an overreaction to a chronic regional African problem. But who benefits from this overreaction? Is it Africa or the Africans at risk of Monkeypox? After all, the relatively rare deaths from Monkeypox in Africa are associated mainly with some acquired immunodeficiency, often attributed to malnutrition. Surely, addressing the public health issues in the region that are driving the risk of death from MPox must be at the top of mind for all concerned! <sarcasm>

Edit Note: This story continues, click here for more from Who is Robert Malone on Substack.

About the author: Robert W. Malone MD, MS is the inventor of mRNA & DNA vaccines, RNA as a drug. Scientist, physician, writer, podcaster, commentator, advocate and a believer in fundamental freedom of speech. You may become a free or paid subscriber to his Substack at this link. Malone’s frequent emails are treasured here on arrival for abundant facts, wisdom and humor.