OU Health & Epic Offer Student Telehealth

Epic Charter Schools and OU Health are collaborating to provide expert medical care to Epic’s more than 30,000 students through a telehealth program beginning this fall that will provide school-based, virtual medical care, regardless of their insurance status, the organizations announced today.

OU Health and Epic Charter Schools will offer the service to all Epic students for sick visits, chronic disease management and some behavioral health conditions. Each school is equipped with telehealth software and associated diagnostic devices that will allow them to perform comprehensive virtual health examinations in school.

In the announcement today, Jennifer Schultz Kouandjio, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer for OU Health said, “This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to innovative healthcare solutions that meet the needs of our community. OU Health is leveraging telehealth technology, breaking down barriers to healthcare access and ensuring that all Epic students receive the care they need, regardless of their location or insurance status.”

Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health pediatricians will work with school nurses via the telehealth system and can perform virtual examinations of the heart, lungs, abdomen, ear, mouth, throat and skin and can get accurate vital signs. Through the technology, students can be examined, diagnosed and treated. If the child needs a prescription, the clinician will send in the request to the family’s preferred pharmacy.

“Epic is unique because so many of their students are remote learners, but this is an important opportunity for us because we will offer the program to not just students within the buildings, but to their remote students,” said Morgan Grubb, Digital Health Coordinator for OU Health. “This will allow us to provide access to healthcare to a lot more students in our state.”

OU Health introduced its first school-based telehealth pilot program in the Oklahoma City Public School System in 2022, and the program has already made a significant impact.

The OU Health School Telehealth Program aims to improve health outcomes, reduce student absenteeism and empower families. Parents benefit by having reduced healthcare costs and having lower incidences of lost time from work and the associated loss of pay. More than 50% of children who participate in the OU Health School Telehealth Program return to class after receiving services, thus reducing absenteeism.

Access to a healthcare professional during the school day removes a barrier to medical treatment some Epic students and families face, said Superintendent Bart Banfield of Epic Charter Schools.

“The health clinic at Epic Charter Schools, in collaboration with OU Health, stands as a testament to a commitment to student well-being and community health,” said Banfield. “It not only enhances the overall educational experience by promoting a healthy learning environment but also serves as a valuable resource for promoting wellness in the broader community.”

Epic Charter Schools parents can enroll their child in the OU Health Telehealth School Program by emailing studentwellness@epicharterschools.org for more information or calling 405-347-5685 to book an appointment.

OU Health is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system of hospitals, clinics and centers of excellence. The flagship academic healthcare system is the clinical partner of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences, one of the most comprehensive academic and research campuses in the country. With 10,000 employees and more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers, OU Health is home to Oklahoma’s largest doctor network with a complete range of specialty care.

OU Health serves Oklahoma and the region with the state’s only comprehensive children’s hospital, Oklahoma’s only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, and Oklahoma’s flagship hospital, which serves as the state’s only Level 1 trauma center. In its most recent rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center High Performing in Lung, Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Surgery as well as Stroke, Kidney Failure and COPD and OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center as the Best Hospital for Cancer Care in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health was named a Top 50 Children’s Hospital for Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery and Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. To learn more, visit ouhealth.com.

Epic Charter Schools is Oklahoma’s largest public virtual charter school – and among the largest of its kind in the U.S. – serving approximately 30,000 students from PreK-12th grade in all 77 counties statewide. Epic is authorized by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and fully accredited by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Cognia. Epic provides Oklahoma students and families with a modern, tuition-free, online learning experience with one-on-one instruction from an Oklahoma-certified teacher, supplemented by in-person support as needed. For more, visit Epic online.