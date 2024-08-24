City Council and Proposition Votes

Editorial: Designed to be a part-time weak council, Tulsa’s group approved a ballot proposition to increase their salaries to $34,000-yr with automatic cost-of-living increases. The second proposition Tuesday will raise the auditor’s pay to $142,500 annually. Both should be refused by voters. This is the council that, contrary to state directives, imposed mask mandates and lockdowns. Until city officials make right with those harmed by the now proven unscientific, harmful, and unconstitutional policies – no increase is justified.

Now contesting for all Council offices, we encourage everyone to do their own research. The following are Tulsa Today’s recommendations and notes for your consideration.

Tulsa City Hall and former-considered Councilor

District 1: Angela Chambers is somewhat moderate. Incumbent Vanessa Hall-Harper is hard left.

District 2: Aaron L. Bisogno is the most based right candidate in this race with no incumbent. Anthony Archie claims to be a moderate Republican, but some question his glittering generalities.

District 3: Susan Frederick is based right. Jackie Dutton is hard left.

District 4: Aaron Griffith is based right. Laural Bellies is further left than Bernie Sanders.

District 5: Karen Gilbert is a moderate Republican. Alicia Andrews is the Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairman and proud “woke.”

District 6: Incumbent Christian Bengel is polite to Republicans. Ultra-liberal Uriah Davis makes Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear sane.

District 7: Eddie Huff is a conservative podcast host. Lori Dector Wright is hard left.

District 8: Chris Cone is based right. Elitist tool Phil Lakin voted for mask mandates and business closings during COVID. Lakin also opposes political signs as First Amendment expression.

District 9: Jayme Fowler is the incumbent mostly conservative. Carol Bush is a liberal Republican and Julie Dunbar is the based right newcomer to the local political scene.