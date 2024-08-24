Strong Mayor Selection

Editorial: The City of Tulsa’s Strong Mayor form of government should be changed to a city manager form, but sadly, that is not on the ballot next Tuesday. Voters will, at the least, likely narrow the field of candidates to manage a $1 billion organization (annual) with 3,500 employees. Only Brent VanNorman has experience worthy of the role.

At the June Women for Tulsa forum, VanNorman said, “I was a CPA and worked for a firm for about nine years then had my first midlife crisis and went to seminary and pastored for about ten years. I had my second midlife crisis and went to law school. I then went to work for an international law firm and became a patent attorney engaged in patent litigation work. In addition, I helped run three businesses: a title insurance company, an impact investment fund, and a software company.”

VanNorman continued, “I think the next mayor needs to be someone who has managed employees before, knows how to look at a budget, and knows how to cut fat from a budget and there is plenty of fat in the Tulsa budget. I have studied the budget for the next year and there are places we can cut.”

The other two prominent candidates are previously elected Democrats with backgrounds primarily in government. Current-Tulsa County Commissioner, District 2, Karen Keith has significant opposition from constituents that have suffered her leadership for over a decade. Keith, surprisingly, refused an interview with this writer. The Tulsa Today story of that refusal may be found at this link.

Former-Oklahoma House Representative, District 72, Monroe Nichols served four-terms and was selected as chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus during those years. Our interview with Nichols may be found at this link.

Both Democrats support massive increases in taxpayer funded public housing to address the critical issue of homelessness in Tulsa.

VanNorman declares, “We also must address the homeless situation. Everybody sees it. It is all over the place. What we must realize is that homelessness is not a housing issue – it is a drug addiction and mental health issue. We must address the whole person. I suggest ministries like John 3:16 do a fabulous job and there are others, but there are some in Tulsa that, while well-intended, enable homelessness enough so that people remain homeless. They are not doing anyone a favor by doing that.”

While another candidate has gathered endorsement from public safety unions, VanNorman has assured officers that, as mayor, he will be their biggest supporter. In every public presentation, VanNorman says, “Public Safety is the number one obvious issue in Tulsa. In that, we are hundreds of police officers short. My idea right now is to go to those areas that are de-funding police and recruit their best and brightest officers. We can do the same where teachers are at risk and invite them to relocate to Tulsa. We can tell them, ‘In Tulsa, we will have your back.”

VanNorman has been attacked for suggesting that the current 4-year college degree requirement is not necessary prior to employment as a Tulsa Police Officer. He suggests this requirement is limiting those with experience in law-enforcement and Tulsa could provide a path to continuing education during employment to quickly increase the number of officers on patrol.

“The next thing is that we must be business friendly,” VanNorman said. “The permitting process is broken. If it takes eighteen months to two years to get a permit, that’s too long. Tulsa cannot say it is open for business if you can’t open a business.

“We are going to do what a business would do with accounts receivable in aging permits. Saying this is 0 to 30, then 31-60 and so on. At some point, those age up to the supervisors desk. Then, if not resolved, it will hit the mayor’s desk with the question of why has that permit not been issued. We can resolve permit issues, if we give them visibility,” VanNorman declared.

Tulsa Today strongly endorses Brent VanNorman in this race. Tulsa needs a skilled leader not a tool of others.

Voters will cast ballots for this most important Tulsa leadership role Tuesday, August 27. While recent independent polling suggests VanNorman may achieve over fifty-percent of the vote, it is a close contest. If no one reaches over fifty-percent, the contest will be finally decided November 11, 2024.