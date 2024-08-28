Hunting Seasons Begin Sept. 1

Oklahoma’s first major hunting season of the fall opens with Dove hunting. If you’ve never tried dove hunting, it’s very easy to get started. A shotgun, an ample supply of shells, a place to go and a state hunting license is all most people really need to have a great day.

Dove are found from one side of the state to the other. Recently harvested grain fields and cattle watering ponds on private land can be excellent places to hunt dove. Additionally, excellent hunting can be found on Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s (ODWC) wildlife management areas.

Hunters get into the field for some fast wing-shooting action and some fine table fare. (Photo: Heather Del Moral/ODWC)

ODWC habitat managers prepare dove hunting fields on many wildlife management areas statewide. For an interactive map of these public areas, click here.

Public access via permit is also offered through the Oklahoma Land Access Program (OLAP), which leases private land statewide for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

To find out more about these areas, go to wildlifedepartment.com, click “Hunting” then “Where to Hunt.” Or check on the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app. Hunters will find maps of WMAs along with information such as camping locations and contact information for local area managers.

Dove season remains open until Oct. 31, then will reopen Dec. 1-29. The daily bag limit of mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves is 15 in aggregate; but there is no limit on the Eurasian dove if the head or a fully feathered wing remains with the bird.

New this year, anyone 17 and younger may hunt doves in Oklahoma without needing a hunting license or a federal Harvest Information Program permit. A HIP permit is required of all other hunters ages 18 to 63, unless exempt otherwise.

Ensure you are abiding by all the rules in the current Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations found online at wildlifedepartment.com, in the Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app, or in print across the state wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.