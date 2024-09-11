Brent VanNorman Concludes Recount

In a release late Tuesday, the Brent VanNorman campaign backs the election recount outcome.

“After the largest recount in Tulsa County history, the razor-thin results of the August 27th Tulsa mayoral election have been certified. Each candidate lost votes due to ballot errors, but not enough to make the difference. The VanNorman campaign also learned of several opportunities to strengthen election integrity, particularly as it pertains to early voting. While we are continuing to inspect absentee envelopes, at this time, the campaign supports the verified outcome and expresses its deepest appreciation for everyone involved in ensuring a transparent and accurate process,” the team wrote.

Brent VanNorman said, “While the overall outcome didn’t change, the recount has played out fairly, and we stand by the results.”

“The VanNorman campaign would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the recount staff, whose professionalism ensured that the process ran smoothly. Additionally, we recognize the incredible dedication of the 70+ campaign volunteers who tirelessly contributed their time and energy to this effort.

“Our campaign has been built on integrity and commitment to Tulsa’s future, and I’m proud of the hard work put in by everyone during the recount,” VanNorman added. “While this race has come to an end, our commitment to the city remains stronger than ever.”

Editorial Analysis: At civic meetings after the election, Tulsans are expressing anger that local media, especially the Tulsa World, hammered the “nonpartisan” nature of the contest only to go full-bore partisan after results were in. This is the evil of the local propaganda outlet which also controlled most debates and dominated public narratives. We hope they are rewarded as they deserve for destroying the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa Charter Change allowing this joke of a nonpartisan race must be reversed. What the Hard Left and Compromised Cosmopolitan Elite have together birthed is an abomination that must be aborted.

Tulsa Today told readers, at the time, that good candidates would contest to their own destruction while the Elite skipped merrily to the feeding trough of special interest and public payrolls. Obviously, this publication and Conservative Patriots should do more. We will.