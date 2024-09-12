Calling all singers! Applications are open for Signature Symphony’s concert and vocalist competition “Tulsa Sings! Open Mic Night”. If you’re interested in joining the Signature Symphony and professional vocalist Scott Coulter on stage for the sixth-annual “Tulsa Sings!” competition, submit an audition video now through Oct. 14.

Selected finalists will work with Coulter, a New York City-based vocalist, and will perform with the professional orchestra in residence at “Tulsa Sings! Open Mic Night” on March 8, 2025.

“Each year, ‘Tulsa Sings!’ continues to be a celebration of the extraordinary talent in Tulsa. It’s such a joy to mentor these local singers and witness their growth as they step onto the stage with the Signature Symphony,” said Coulter. “It’s one of those experiences that truly makes you feel the heart and soul of the Tulsa community and the bonding power of music.”

“‘Tulsa Sings!’ is a fusion of community and symphonic music that highlights the unique talent right here in our city,” said Signature Symphony Artistic Director Scott Seaton. “Each year, we get to see how music connects and elevates our community, and it’s a privilege to be part of this journey with so many talented individuals.”

During the concert, a panel of judges will select a Grand Prize Winner and the audience will vote for an Audience Favorite. The Tulsa Sings! Grand Prize Winner and the Audience Favorite will be featured vocalists during a Signature Symphony concert in the 2025-26 season.

“Performing with the Signature Symphony was an unforgettable experience, and the personal coaching from Scott Coulter was invaluable,” said Rachel Miller, the 2024 ‘Tulsa Sings!’ Grand Prize Winner. “Music has a way of bringing people together, and being part of this event showed me just how deeply it can connect us across different walks of life.”

To audition for “Tulsa Sings!”, you must complete an online entry form and submit a link to an audition YouTube video, no more than three minutes in length. Any current or past resident of the Tulsa area is invited to audition. Contestants selected for callbacks will be notified by Oct. 31. Finalists will be publicly announced on Dec. 13 at Signature Symphony’s “Christmas in Tulsa” concert.

Complete “Tulsa Sings!” details, registration information and rules are available here.

“Tulsa Sings! Open Mic Night” is one of five concerts for the 2024-25 Signature Symphony season, “More Than Music”. The season begins with “Three is a Party” featuring genre-defying music group Project Trio on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Additional concerts include “Christmas in Tulsa” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, 2024; “Pictures Reimagined” on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025; and “Go Big or Go Home” on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

All performances take place at the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education on the TCC Southeast Campus. Tickets are on sale now. Season tickets for the five-concert series start at $156, with children’s discounts available, representing a 20% savings over buying individual tickets. Individual tickets start at $39. To purchase tickets, call the VanTrease PACE at 918-595-7777 or visit its website.

This year Signature Symphony is introducing the Family Flex Pass, a way to bundle Symphony tickets for your family of four and save 15%. You and your family can enjoy six adult tickets and six youth tickets for the season, for whichever one, two or three shows best fit your schedule and interests.

The 2024-2025 Signature Symphony Corporate Season Sponsor is TTCU Federal Credit Union. In addition, this project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.