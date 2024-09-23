Mental Health Association Oklahoma (MHAOK) is nearing its 30th annual Zarrow Mental Health Symposium, a three-day virtual educational opportunity focused on new mental health across a lifetime.

Zarrow Mental Health Symposium, which begins Wednesday, September 25th features four keynote speakers, including Dr. BJ Miller, the triple amputee whose Ted Talk “What Really Matters at the End of Life” garnered more than 15 million views.

This year’s symposium, titled “Life Stages: Mental Health Across a Lifetime” will focus on mental health on all life stages from birth through death. Renown mental health professionals will offer their expertise on how everything from genetics and family history to environment and lived experience can impact our mental health. Educational sessions will offer evidence-based insight on how individuals, families, caregivers, organizations and communities can meet the needs of individuals impacted by mental illness across the lifespan, as well as valuable information on upstream prevention.

Included are ample opportunities to earn professional continuing education credits and features more than fifty breakout sessions in addition to the four expert keynote speakers. Sessions can be viewed through mid-December to earn credits.

MHAOK’s annual Zarrow Mental Health Symposium attendees represent a broad cross-section of the community ranging from professionals in the nonprofit sector to private sector, from law enforcement to government, and academia to healthcare.

The 2024 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium: Life Stages – Mental Health Across a Lifetime will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 27, 2024. Register online at www.zarrowsymposium.org.

MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OKLAHOMA is the state’s premier boots-on-the-ground non-profit serving at the intersection of mental illness and homelessness – fighting every day to promote mental health, prevent suicide, end homelessness and transform the justice system.