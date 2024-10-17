One-Stop for Teacher Recruitment

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the rollout of a new, comprehensive teacher recruitment tool, Teach-OK.com, today. Teach-OK.com is a comprehensive online resource designed to guide future and current educators through the certification process, connect them with teaching opportunities, and provide valuable financial and professional development resources in Oklahoma. Teach-OK.com supports Oklahoma’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts by providing a user-friendly platform that helps educators efficiently navigate their career paths Sup. Walters noted in a media release.

“Oklahoma is a great place to live, to work, to raise a family, and to teach the next generation,” said Walters. “Since day one, I have been sharing the great story of Oklahoma education around the country and bringing more outstanding teachers to our classrooms. I am proud that this new one-stop shop makes it easy for new and aspiring teachers to get the information they need and links them directly to available teaching opportunities throughout our state. Through this new resource, our teacher bonus programs, and the Teacher Empowerment Program, we are doing more than ever to recruit the best teachers in the country to come to Oklahoma.”

The website features:

• A statewide Events Calendar showcasing recruitment events and professional development opportunities

• An interactive map with links to job boards for all Oklahoma counties

• A resource section offering access to scholarships, financial aid, and local business discounts for teachers

• A new communication platform that allows site users to text with different departments in the building for quick and efficient assistance on certification, job inquiries, and more

• Detailed guidance on certification paths for different education levels and academic areas