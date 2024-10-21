Mayoral Interview with Karen Keith

In a time when American elections are increasingly divided in perspective, the City of Tulsa maintains the pretense of nonpartisan elections. With the primary result of two elected Democrats now battling to win a four-year term as mayor, who should Tulsa Republicans support?

Karen Keith, in an exclusive interview, here makes her case for your consideration.

Question: How may Republicans take confidence that conservative principles will at the lest be considered during your term if elected?

“I will be a mayor for all Tulsans. It is really what I have done over the last sixteen years as County Commissioner for District 2. I have hired a couple of chief deputies that were Republicans. I never look at someone’s resume considering if an applicant is Republican or Democrat. I look at their skills sets. Diversity is how I can get wide perspectives on important issues.

Karen Keith, Candidate for Mayor of Tulsa, Photo from KarenKeith.org

“In working with our Federal delegation (all Republican) I have had a great working relationship with the entire group and they have been very helpful. I value those relationships. We must all work together to move the needle or else nothing happens.”

Question: On the issue of reparations and the 1921-armed -civilian-insurrection Tulsa suffered, where do you stand?

“I do not think we should be spending taxpayer dollars to pay individuals. I do believe we should help people get into housing and help small businesses rise from that community. Housing and small businesses are the two things that were destroyed in 1921 and, again, during urban renewal.”

Question: Your opponent has suggested that Tulsa should “co-govern” with the Tribes. What is your perspective on governing with the Indian Nations?

“I think we should be working together. Some of the ways the Tribal Nations are investing their dollars are to the benefit of all of us. As mayor, I will be mayor for all Tulsans including members of the Native American Tribes. I want to work with the Nations where we can collaborate for everyone’s benefit. For example, Tulsa County has worked with the nations on road projects. Again, if all citizens benefit, cooperation is proper and fundamental to bettering the life of our community.”

Question: With experience in both City and County government, can you help reduce friction and increase cooperation between levels of government?

“Absolutely. I think a whole lot of disagreement between the city and the county has already healed and my strong relationships with both will continue to advance policy benefiting both. I am proud of the work we have done together over the past sixteen years. Several officials from both levels are close personal friends of mine. The more all Tulsans work together, the better. That is my “secret sauce” for success for the entire community.”

Question: Four years ago, Black Lives Matter painted their name on a public street. Should that continue to be a thing, or should streets be for vehicles rather than advertising?

“I think all of those things should go through a process. Streets are public infrastructure maintained by the city so any such request needs to be permitted and go through a process.”

Question: What are your top priorities as mayor?

“Homelessness and fixing the inspection and permitting process. Clearly on life saving issues, you don’t compromise on those, but the permitting and inspection process can become so expensive that the project can’t get off the ground. We must have those processes work more smoothly. We have good people working in those departments, but changing the processes and culture may be necessary to guarantee Tulsa is open for business.”

Question: Is the strong-mayor form of government the best form for the City of Tulsa?

“If there is citizen support for changing the form of government in Tulsa then it should be considered. I think Tulsa is doing okay on the path we are on. Can we do better? There are always opportunities to improve and we should consider innovation that offers enhancement in operations. It really is up to the citizens.

“Our city councilors play an important role in city life as they are on the ground in neighborhoods listening to constituents. The mayor cannot be everywhere all the time. I believe further that while councilors pay attention to their respective districts, they also always have an eye on the greater good for the entire city.

“It is good to look at other forms and critically analyze organizational options, but Tulsa is doing well with the current structure,” Keith said.

Question: You have been significantly involved in the Tulsa County Levee Project and Arkansas River Corridor development, but what other projects have you worked on that significantly contributed to community growth and development?

“I have been involved in securing the Arabian & Half-Arabian US Nationals show at Expo Square. Horse shows are big dollar events that grow our local economy. Expo Square is a fabulous facility.

“Another is the industrial park by the west toll gate of I-44 near Oakhurst. Soon after I was first elected to the County Commission, a developer called in frustration because he had tried to get that development open for the past six years and he was worn out and losing money. I made some calls and eventually drove to Dallas to secure EDA industrial access funds for the project. Today, that industrial park is very successful and almost full.”

Question: Business operators on streets with designated bike lanes have complained, especially on the Route 66 portion of 11th Street, that it has reduced their foot traffic into their businesses by nearly fifty percent. Can we return the street to traffic that benefits our retailers rather than bike riders who don’t ever seem to utilize the lanes?

“As a community we need to hear the concerns of our retailers, meet, and devise solutions when a city decision has created hardship for businesses. I hope to work with the city councilor for that area and resolve that issue.”

Question: What other topics would you want to share with conservatives of our community?

“Your readers are active conservatives, and I want them to know that I will never support Tulsa becoming a sanctuary city. It doesn’t make any sense for us.

“I will also advocate with state leadership to get a better handle on the many marijuana grow facilities that are impacting local water supplies and our states aquifer,” Keith concluded.

Editor Note: This race will be decided November 5, 2024. Please vote. This article was first distributed on the author’s Substack site, Straight Up which offers both free and paid subscriptions, click to visit.