Screening: Screams Before Silence

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa presents the documentary Screams Before Silence followed by a post-film discussion and first-hand account from a young woman who survived the Nova Festival, on Monday, November 4 at 6:30 pm at the Circle Cinema.

The harrowing documentary led by philanthropist and former Meta COO, Sheryl Sandberg, explores the brutal sexual violence perpetuated by Hamas during the attack on Israel on October 7th, focusing on the massacre at the Nova Festival and the abductions to Gaza.

Sheryl Sandberg at the Nova Festival memorial, courtesy of Screams Before Silence

Filmed in Israel in February 2024, just before a large number of testimonies flooded the media, the film includes chilling accounts from women who were kidnapped and survived the horrors of captivity, alongside first responders who were among the first to arrive at the scenes of the tragedy organizers of the event revealed in a release today.

Following the film, a conversation with local mental health professionals, discussing trauma, exploring its lingering effects, and the resilience required to heal is planned.

Michal Ohana Photo: CNN

The evening will conclude with a first-hand account from a young woman, Michal Ohana, who survived the Nova Festival massacre, offering a raw and personal perspective on terror and survival.

Tickets are $5 and available through the Jewish Federation of Tulsa: JewishTulsa.org/silence.

This program is sponsored by Stand With Us and the JCC Association of North America.

Event Information:

What: Screams Before Silence: Film Screening & Discussion

When: Monday, November 4, 2024, 6:30 pm

Where: Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave, Tulsa OK 74104

Cost: $5, Advance Tickets at: JewishTulsa.org/silence

More info: 918.935.3690

Please note: the film contains graphic language, mature themes and is intended for adult audiences 18+.