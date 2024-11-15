AG Drummond: “Reject Clemency”

In a press release today, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency for a child sexual predator and murderer who committed one of the most depraved and gruesome crimes in Oklahoma history.

Kevin Ray Underwood is scheduled to be executed Dec. 19 for the attack and murder of 10-year-old Jamie Rose Bolin, who resided next door to him in Purcell. Underwood planned the murder over the course of several months, scheming to abduct, rape and kill the innocent fifth-grader… then he give in to his fantasies of cannibalism.

“Kevin Underwood is a deeply evil monster who committed an unthinkable murder that took a 10-year-old child away from her parents and loved ones,” Drummond said.

“The death penalty is the only appropriate punishment in this case and I urge the Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency and ensure justice for Jamie,” Drummond concluded.

The clemency hearing is set for Dec. 4.

The events that ended Jamie Rose Bolin’s young life were detailed by The Purcell Register and posted Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Register begins:

Kevin Ray Underwood had a plan in his depraved mind that fateful spring day.

It was April 12, 2006, and Underwood, 26, was poised to carry out a fantasy of sexual assault, murder and cannibalism.

The victim, officials would later explain, was going to be the first person to walk past Underwood’s apartment that day.

Her name was Jamie Rose Bolin and she was just 10 years old. She was in the fifth grade at Purcell Intermediate School.

Jamie Rose lived with her father, Curtis Bolin, in an apartment across the breezeway from Underwood’s downstairs unit.

Underwood lured Jamie Rose into his apartment to see his pet rat, Freya, and to watch a SpongeBob cartoon video.

Once she was inside, he battered her skull and back with a wooden cutting board before choking her and cutting her throat in an apparent attempt to decapitate her.

He also sexually violated her.

Jamie Rose was dead before anyone realized she was missing.

Underwood placed the body in a plastic tub which he taped shut and hid in his closet.

He dismantled the bicycle she’d been riding and stashed the parts beneath his bed.

Outside that scene of horror, a search had started to locate the missing girl.

On April 14, police first took notice of Underwood when he volunteered to help search for Jamie Rose.

It was Good Friday.

Click here for more from The Purcell Register.