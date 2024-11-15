Oklahoma State Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, chair of the Senate Education Committee, welcomed Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders today at the National Summit on Education, hosted by ExcelinEd in Oklahoma City.

The event, running from Nov. 13 to 15, brought together policymakers, educators and thought leaders to discuss transformative strategies for improving education nationwide.

Governor Sanders, a strong advocate for educational reform, addressed the summit to highlight building unique and flexible academic pathways, career readiness and teacher empowerment in Arkansas and across the nation. Governor Sanders has been a champion of the importance of collaborative efforts to elevate educational outcomes for students across the region.

“It was an honor to welcome Governor Sanders at this year’s summit,” said Senator Pugh. “Her leadership in promoting education as the building block of all other policy measures resonates with the values we’re striving for here in Oklahoma. Together, we can ensure every student is equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. I greatly appreciate the ExcelinEd team for choosing Oklahoma for this year’s national conference.”

Senator Pugh, a vocal proponent of improving education standards and outcomes in Oklahoma, has championed legislation aimed at expanding access to early childhood education, advancing age-appropriate literacy initiatives, increasing teacher pay and fostering partnerships between schools and local businesses.

The National Summit on Education, hosted annually by ExcelinEd, provides a platform for leaders to share policy innovations and inspire action in education reform. This year’s summit featured a range of sessions on topics such as rural schools innovation, digital learning, and workforce development.

For more information about the summit, visit ExcelinEd.org.