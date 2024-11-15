Doug Burgum to Interior & Energy Council

A statement today by former-and-future-President Donald J. Trump, said, “Doug Burgum, the Governor of North Dakota, will be joining my Administration as both Secretary of the Interior and, as Chairman of the newly formed, and very important, National Energy Council, which will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy.

“This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the Economy, and by focusing on INNOVATION over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation. With U.S. Energy Dominance, we will drive down Inflation, win the A.I. arms race with China (and others), and expand American Diplomatic Power to end Wars all across the World,” Trump continued.

“The Radical Left’s War on American Energy has hurt our Allies by forcing them to buy from our adversaries, who in turn use those profits to fund Wars and Terror. ENERGY DOMINANCE will allow us to sell Energy to our friends, including all European Nations, which will make the World a safer place. As Chairman of the National Energy Council, Doug will have a seat on the National Security Council. As Secretary of the Interior, Doug will be a key leader in ushering in a new “Golden Age of American Prosperity” and World Peace.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has driven our National Debt to a record $36 TRILLION DOLLARS. Yet America is blessed with vast amounts of ‘Liquid Gold’ and other valuable Minerals and Resources, right beneath our feet. We will ‘DRILL BABY DRILL,’ expand ALL forms of Energy production to grow our Economy, and create good-paying jobs. By smartly utilizing our amazing National Assets, we will preserve and protect our most beautiful places, AND reduce our deficits and our debt!

“We will also undo the damage done by the Democrats to our Nation’s Electrical Grid, by dramatically increasing baseload power. This will reduce the cost of Electrical bills that continue to skyrocket for Citizens and Small Businesses under Biden-Harris, and ensure that America has the power to serve all of our needs without the devastation of blackouts and brownouts, and to WIN the battle for A.I. superiority, which is key to National Security and our Nation’s Prosperity,” Trump said.

Trump concluded, “Doug Burgum will protect our Nation’s Natural Resources, restore our fabulous Oil and Gas advantage, and Make America, and its Energy, Dominant and Great Again!”