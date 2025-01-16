Lawsuit to Recoup Millions for Schools

Tuesday January 14, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a $474 million lawsuit against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Deputy Director Peter Flores. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the severe financial and operational strain that their failed border policies have placed on Oklahoma’s public schools.

“Biden Administration leaders utterly abandoned their constitutional duty to secure our nation’s borders, leaving states like Oklahoma to pick up the pieces. Their negligence has been a sad and harmful trademark of the Biden administration and has sent shockwaves across our communities, overburdening schools with unfunded mandates and diverting resources from Oklahoma children.” Walters said.

The lawsuit highlights the direct connection between the federal government’s border mismanagement and the skyrocketing costs Oklahoma schools face to accommodate an influx of non-citizen students. This includes the need for additional programs, staff, and support services, all of which strain district budgets already stretched thin.

The Biden-Harris Administration has effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speedbump for aliens flooding into the country.

Key points from the lawsuit:

• Exorbitant Costs: Oklahoma taxpayers have absorbed the burden of millions in additional costs as a direct result of the Biden Administration’s open-border policies.

• Diversion of Resources: Resources that should benefit Oklahoma children are being redirected to address the federal government’s failures. This affects every Oklahoma student, family and public school district.

• Neglect of Constitutional Duty: The lawsuit contends that Biden and Mayorkas’s failure to secure the border violates their responsibility to uphold national security, leaving states to handle the fallout.

“While President Biden has neglected his responsibility to protect our borders for four years, hardworking Oklahomans are forced to cover the costs of his dereliction of duty,” Walters continued. “This lawsuit is about accountability and ensuring that our children receive the quality education they deserve, free from the federal government’s failures, even from a failed, outgoing administration. I will always fight for Oklahoma students and Oklahoma taxpayers.”

The lawsuit represents a bold step in defending Oklahoma public schools and prioritizing the future of Oklahoma children. Walters emphasized his commitment to holding individuals accountable and advocating for policies that protect Oklahoma taxpayers and families.

President-elect Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, the former head of the Small Business Administration (SBA) during his first term, to lead the Department of Education.

Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, has also introduced a bill – the Returning Education to Our States Act – that would abolish the department.

The Education Department dates back to 1979, when Congress established it after decades of expanded federal funding for education, fueled by Cold War-era concerns as well as efforts to create a more level playing field among students of all races, genders, socioeconomic backgrounds, and abilities. America’s documented education levels of competence have fallen every year since the department’s establishment.

Ronald Reagan, as president, called for the department to be abolished, but his efforts failed to gain traction in the “RINO” Congress. The Left believes top down administration of education is the only way to educate youth. The Right believes state control raises quality, accountability, focus on functional skills (reading and math), and lowers cost by reducing time spent on federal paperwork and trendy ideology.

During a recent interview with Time magazine, Trump declared, “We want to move the schools back to the states,” he said.

“We’re at the bottom of every list in terms of education, and we’re at the top of the list in terms of the cost per pupil. … We’ll spend half the money on a much better product,” he told the magazine.