Aerial Dance Joins Signature Symphony

Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present “Pictures Reimagined” Jan. 25, in a performance that blends music, modern dance and aerialist art to celebrate the different mediums of artistic expression.

The concert will feature Perpetual Motion Dance, a premier Oklahoma City-based modern and aerial dance company, that will perform alongside the Signature Symphony for jaw-dropping feats by the state’s finest movement artists. The second half of the performance will showcase Modest Mussorgsky’s epic “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Known for musically representing various works of art, this piece will be presented with a unique Tulsa twist—the movements will be re-imagined by local artists it was announced today.

“It has been a pleasure to dream with Perpetual Motion about a program that captures the essence of life itself, from the classic story of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ to the enormous soundscape created in Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack to ‘Interstellar,’ to the unforgettable sounds of Ravel’s ‘Bolero,’ exemplifying an enormous build and the sense that we have all arrived exactly where we wanted to,” says Signature Symphony Artistic Director Scott Seaton.

“Concluding this program is one of the most thrilling large-orchestra works ever written. ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ will intertwine various senses as your imagination weaves together the Tulsa artwork with Mussorgsky’s masterpiece. This piece has it all—from the gentle and beautifully serene moments, to the majestic and repeating Promenade theme, to the epic finale ‘Great Gate of Kiev’ that has a brilliant brassy exuberance and huge splashes of sound that rival even Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture.’”

The featured artists’ work will be displayed during the concert and at a free, opening reception on Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m., at the VanTrease PACE on TCC’s Southeast Campus. A free, open rehearsal will also be held there from 6:30-8 p.m. Both events are open to the public.

The exhibition will be part of a larger celebration that includes an online auction from Jan. 22–Feb. 4. Details about the auction will be available at the reception.

Important dates:

Opening rehearsal: Jan. 23, 2025, 6–9 p.m.

Jan. 23, 2025, 6–9 p.m. Concert: Jan. 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Online auction: Jan. 22–Feb. 4, 2025

Tickets are available online at www.signaturesymphony.org and in-person at the VanTrease PACE Ticket Office at 10300 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133. For more information, please contact Signature Symphony at signature@tulsacc.edu or call 918-595-7776.

Signature Symphony holds to the mission to create meaningful shared experiences between professional musicians and our community. Signature Symphony is a professional orchestra-in-residence at Tulsa Community College and call the greater Tulsa community home and work as music educators and private instructors across northeast Oklahoma. The orchestra is guided by the Signature Symphony Advisory Board with a vision to make professional orchestral music accessible to all. They invite you to learn more, visit www.signaturesymphony.org.